Sydney Sweeney Slams "Disgusting" Trolls for Tagging Her Family in Euphoria Nude Scenes

Watch : Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney "Won't Stop" Doing Nude Scenes

Sydney Sweeney is clapping back at online trolls.

The Euphoria star didn't hold back in sharing how she really feels about the online haters who began tagging members of her family in her nude scenes following the HBO hit's 2020 debut.

"My cousins don't need that," she told British GQ in a profile published Nov. 11. "It's completely disgusting and unfair. You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualized person at school, and then an audience that does the same thing."

Sweeney went on to say that the trolls don't deter her from doing more NSFW scenes on Euphoria and other series—in fact, they fuel her even more.

"I think it's ridiculous," she explained. "I'm an artist, I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more."

Sweeney also reflected on the scrutiny she's faced online, including sharing that she couldn't take a "six-month break" from work in July, as well as photos from her mother's 60th birthday party that featured the actress' family wearing "Make Sixty Great Again" baseball hats.