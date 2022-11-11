The Challenge's C.T. Tamburello Files for Divorce From Wife After 4 Years of Marriage

Watch : 5 Funniest Challenges on "Celebrity Game Face" With Kevin Hart

Chris "C.T." Tamburello is facing a new kind of challenge.

According to public court records, The Challenge veteran filed for divorce from his wife Lilianet "Lili" Solares on Nov. 7 after four years of marriage. The couple's 7-year-old son Christopher "C.J." Tamburello Solares is listed in court records, but no custody requests are specified.

E! News has reached out to C.T.'s lawyer for comment and has not heard back. There isn't an attorney on record for Lili.

Back in September 2018, the couple exchanged vows in front of close friends and co-stars including Cara Maria Sorbello, Derrick Kosinski, Leroy Garrett and Wes Bergmann. The Florida wedding ceremony would later air in an MTV special.

But as the marriage continued, C.T. would show signs on The Challenge that that relationship was far from perfect. Ahead of the 2020 premiere of The Challenge: Double Agents, C.T. revealed he had separated from his wife.