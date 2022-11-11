The Challenge's C.T. Tamburello Files for Divorce From Wife After 4 Years of Marriage

The Challenge veteran C.T. Tamburello filed for divorce from his wife Lilianet "Lili" Solares on Nov. 7, nearly four years after the couple got married in an MTV special.

Chris "C.T." Tamburello is facing a new kind of challenge. 

According to public court records, The Challenge veteran filed for divorce from his wife Lilianet "Lili" Solares on Nov. 7 after four years of marriage. The couple's 7-year-old son Christopher "C.J." Tamburello Solares is listed in court records, but no custody requests are specified. 

E! News has reached out to C.T.'s lawyer for comment and has not heard back. There isn't an attorney on record for Lili. 

Back in September 2018, the couple exchanged vows in front of close friends and co-stars including Cara Maria SorbelloDerrick KosinskiLeroy Garrett and Wes Bergmann. The Florida wedding ceremony would later air in an MTV special.

But as the marriage continued, C.T. would show signs on The Challenge that that relationship was far from perfect. Ahead of the 2020 premiere of The Challenge: Double Agents, C.T. revealed he had separated from his wife.

"The last few seasons, I wasn't in the best place mentally," he said in a clip from the season. "Marriage was not going well. I feel like I've been running from problems for a long time. I feel like they finally caught up with me. I couldn't lie to myself anymore."

But in July 2021, the pair showed signs of a reconciliation when they were spotted getting cozy on Instagram.

When a fan commented, "I just read an article that said he was divorced," Lili responded, "No, [he's] not lol" with a crying laughing face emoji. 

And in August, C.T. posted a rare PDA pic with Lili on Instagram with the caption, "Got the nerve to say I'm playin' w her feelings... #sayiwontpostapic #fullshelfieshendshun #minidatenight #doesntcount #photodunk #muyestmucho." 

TMZ was first to report the divorce news.

