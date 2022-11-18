Exclusive

Young Rock's Uli Latukefu Shares the Biggest Lesson He Learned From Dwayne Johnson

Young Rock's Uli Latukefu exclusively revealed the most important life lessons he's taken to heart portraying superstar Dwayne Johnson and his wrestling alter ego "The Rock" on TV.

You learn a thing or two playing Dwayne Johnson—just ask Uli Latukefu.

The Young Rock star is sharing the most valuable life lesson he's learned while portraying the wrestling legend early in his career on the hit NBC series.

"There are a lot of times that we all face when you're wanting to progress in something—your career maybe—and you have an idea of what you should be in order to succeed," Latukefu exclusively told E! News, "and for me the greatest thing is just be yourself. It's a cliché and it's probably easier said than done, but if you can maintain who you are as best you can, I think that's probably the greatest take away from the show. People resonate with you when you're true to yourself."

The series, currently airing its third season, will chronicle the creation of Johnson's WWE persona "The Rock." "He really decides that he wants to be his authentic self and fans really respond to it," Latukefu explained. "He does evolve into 'The Rock' this year. It's such a great journey because a lot of those things have we love about Dwayne really make themselves clear in this season."

As for the advice Johnson gave Latukefu heading into season three, he revealed, "This year, because it's such a pivotal point in his career, he just wanted me to anchor the idea of, one, being true to himself, but also having the courage to choose your direction and go with your gut. I think that's probably the biggest thing."

He added, "This season we get to see Dwayne follow his gut, follow his instinct, which rubs a lot of people the wrong way, but ultimately it's for the entertainment of the people and it works."

The 38-year-old actor says it's a dream come true getting to play a young Johnson.

"I used to fight with my cousins and pretend to be 'The Rock' when I was a kid," he shared. "I really, really enjoy it. It's like living a dream that we grow up watching these guys and now you get to emulate them on TV. It's pretty, pretty cool."

Young Rock airs Fridays at 8:30 p.m. on NBC.

