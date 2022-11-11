Lizzo to Receive The People’s Champion Award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Watch : Lizzo to Receive The 2022 People's Champion Award at PCAs

This People's Choice Awards news has us feeling good as hell.

Music superstar Lizzo will be honored with this year's People's Champion Award at the 2022 PCAs on Dec. 6 for her contributions to music and TV, as well as her commitment to championing diversity and inclusion for people of all races, genders, sexualities and sizes.

The five-time PCAs nominee—nominated this year for The Female Artist of 2022, The Song of 2022 for "About Damn Time," The Album of 2022 for Special and The Social Celebrity of 2022—follows in the footsteps of past recipients Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Tyler Perry, P!nk and Bryan Stevenson.

"Lizzo is not only an incredibly talented performer and groundbreaking entertainer, she is also a role model and inspiration to fans worldwide," said Cassandra Tryon—SVP, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming—on Nov. 11. "She leads with kindness, advocates for inclusivity, and champions increased diversity and equity in the industry and beyond. Her commitment to breaking barriers and empowering others to use their own voices to create change makes her a true People's Champion."