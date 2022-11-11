Grey’s Anatomy Reveals Sneak Peek at Ellen Pompeo’s Final Episodes

Watch : Stars Who Exited Hit TV Shows: Law & Order, Grey's Anatomy & More

Meredith Grey is scrubbing out at Grey Sloan—possibly forever.

Grey's Anatomy has revealed when Ellen Pompeo, who has played the title character since the show began in 2005, will make her final regular appearances on the show.

After the fall finale Nov. 10, the series released a promo for season 19's return on Feb. 23. But in the clip, we get our first glimpse of Meredith's final two episodes, which include the winter premiere and the season finale.

After Meredith announces she'll be leaving for a job opportunity in Boston to work on a cure for Alzheimer's—the very disease she watched her mother suffer from in the show's early seasons—the hospital's staff celebrates her with a party.

In response, the ever-humble Meredith exclaims, "This is very thoughtful! And ridiculous."

But Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) hits back that notion in a second, responding, "For God's sakes, Grey, will you just let us toast you?"

The clip also sees Meredith reflecting on the events of the past season, pointing out how her exit hasn't exactly been easy.

"There's been a lot," she says. "A fire. Moving."