Tieghan Gerard's Gift Guide Is the Ultimate Recipe for a Perfect Holiday Season

We interviewed Tieghan Gerard because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own product line or a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If there's anyone who knows how to do fall and winter right, it's Tieghan Gerard.

Not only is she the New York Times bestselling cookbook author of Half Baked Harvest Super Simple and Half Baked Harvest Every Day, but as someone who's spent many holidays with a big family, Tieghan has mastered the art of gift-giving. Her advice? "Really think about who you are giving a gift to. Make it personal and special. It doesn't need to be expensive; it could even be something homemade, but just think about the person and what they might really enjoy."

For Tieghan, the bottom line is, "Make the gift meaningful." This motto is reflected in her holiday gift picks, which ranges from chic yet practical down jackets to fluffy UGG slippers and cozy autumnal candles, including the Snif x Half Baked Harvest Half-Baked Pumpkin Smash candle.

No matter who you're shopping for this holiday season, Tieghan has something for everyone on your list to ensure that you and your loved ones have a "fun, relaxed holiday."