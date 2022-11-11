Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Launched the Ultimate Holiday Gift Shop With 15 Limited-Edition Collections

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you or your loved ones enjoy "Keeping Up With" Kim Kardashian, your holiday shopping just got so much easier. Kim Kardashian's SKIMS just launched its biggest holiday shop ever just in time for Christmas and Hanukkah shopping. There will be 15 limited-edition collections and some special styles from the lines shoppers already love, including the best-selling Cotton, Cozy, and Fits Everybody collections. There are styles for adults, kids, and even pets.
There are velour styles, fleece pajamas, cotton duvet styles, teddy slippers, Swarovski crystal-adorned styles, pointelle rhinestone pieces, and if wrapping gifts just isn't your thing, there are some packs that are already gift-wrapped.
Kim isn't the only celeb living for these holiday looks. Landon Barker, Skai Jackson, LARRAY, and Suede Brooks star in this year's campaign. The SKIMS Holiday Gift Shop launches on November 11, 2022, at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT. Here are some standout styles from the shop.
SKIMS Holiday Collection 2022
SKIMS Cozy Season Edit
Landon Barker rocked the SKIMS Cozy hoodie and joggers along with the new plush socks in Onyx.
SKIMS Gift Giving Edit
Skai Jackson wore the SKIMS Woven Shine Tie Back Bralette and Woven Shine Boxer Short alongside some matching SKIMS gift bags.
SKIMS Bundle Up Edit
LARRAY is wearing a SKIMS unisex PJ Fleece set alongside some toasty props and a pair of SKIMS slippers and a blanket.
SKIMS Fleece Sleep Set
It wouldn't be the holiday season without some plaid. This gender neutral set is supremely soft and comfortable. It comes in three colors.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Sleep Set
This soft pajamas set is a holiday staple, but you'll want to wear these comfortable pajamas all winter long. You can even style the pieces a loungewear with the right shoes and accessories.
SKIMS Logo Pointelle Set
This holiday set is perfect for lounging around at home. It also comes in pink and grey.
SKIMS Kids Logo Pointelle Set
And, of course there's an adorable kids' version of this set.
SKIMS Logo Pointelle Henley Onesie
It doesn't get easier than just throwing on a onesie, right? This one also comes in pink and red.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Pet Sweater
Yes, SKIMS is the pawfect gift for dogs too.
SKIMS Teddy Sherpa Slipper
Treat your feet with these teddy sherpa slippers. They also come in solid black.
SKIMS Velour Blanket
These velour blankets are decadent and luxuriously soft.
SKIMS Velour Wrap Sleep Set
This sleep set is super luxurious and incredibly soft. There are four colorways to choose from.
SKIMS Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-shirt
These jersey tops are flattering and a total wardrobe staple. There are ten colors to choose from.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Boy Short Pack
This pack of boy shorts is already wrapped and ready for gifting.
SKIMS Cotton Rib Boxer Pack
This boxer set makes gifting easy. There's another version with additional colorways to choose from.
SKIMS Sport Crew Sock Pack
This bundle of socks is the perfect stocking stuffer.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Unisex Onesie
Simplify your life with this relaxed, oversized onesie from the Cozy collection. It comes in six colors.
If you're looking for more celebrity-inspired shopping, check out these gifts under $50 from Oprah's Favorite Things List.