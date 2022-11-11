Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Launched the Ultimate Holiday Gift Shop With 15 Limited-Edition Collections

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you or your loved ones enjoy "Keeping Up With" Kim Kardashian, your holiday shopping just got so much easier. Kim Kardashian's SKIMS just launched its biggest holiday shop ever just in time for Christmas and Hanukkah shopping. There will be 15 limited-edition collections and some special styles from the lines shoppers already love, including the best-selling Cotton, Cozy, and Fits Everybody collections. There are styles for adults, kids, and even pets.

There are velour styles, fleece pajamas, cotton duvet styles, teddy slippers, Swarovski crystal-adorned styles, pointelle rhinestone pieces, and if wrapping gifts just isn't your thing, there are some packs that are already gift-wrapped.

Kim isn't the only celeb living for these holiday looks. Landon Barker, Skai Jackson, LARRAY, and Suede Brooks star in this year's campaign. The SKIMS Holiday Gift Shop launches on November 11, 2022, at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT. Here are some standout styles from the shop.