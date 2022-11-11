WATCH LIVE NOW

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Launched the Ultimate Holiday Gift Shop With 15 Limited-Edition Collections

Landon Barker, Skai Jackson, LARRAY, and Suede Brooks star in the 2022 holiday campaign for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS.

Nov 11, 2022
E! Insider, SKIMS Holiday Collection

If you or your loved ones enjoy "Keeping Up With" Kim Kardashian, your holiday shopping just got so much easier. Kim Kardashian's SKIMS just launched its biggest holiday shop ever just in time for Christmas and Hanukkah shopping. There will be 15 limited-edition collections and some special styles from the lines shoppers already love, including the best-selling Cotton, Cozy, and Fits Everybody collections. There are styles for adults, kids, and even pets.

There are velour styles, fleece pajamas, cotton duvet styles, teddy slippers, Swarovski crystal-adorned styles, pointelle rhinestone pieces, and if wrapping gifts just isn't your thing, there are some packs that are already gift-wrapped.

Kim isn't the only celeb living for these holiday looks. Landon Barker, Skai Jackson, LARRAY, and Suede Brooks star in this year's campaign. The SKIMS Holiday Gift Shop launches on November 11, 2022, at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT. Here are some standout styles from the shop.

SKIMS Holiday Collection 2022

SKIMS Woven Shine Triangle Bralette and Woven Shine Boxer Short

Get your shine on in this silky soft bralette along with the matching shorts. Both of these styles also come in chrome.

$52
Bralette- SKIMS
$48
Shorts- SKIMS

SKIMS Cozy Season Edit

Landon Barker rocked the SKIMS Cozy hoodie and joggers along with the new plush socks in Onyx.

$88
Hoodie- SKIMS
$88
Joggers- SKIMS
$16
Socks- SKIMS

SKIMS Gift Giving Edit

Skai Jackson wore the SKIMS Woven Shine Tie Back Bralette and Woven Shine Boxer Short alongside some matching SKIMS gift bags.

$54
Bralette- SKIMS
$48
Shorts- SKIM
$5
Gift Bags- SKIMS

SKIMS Cozy Knit Unisex Pullover and Cozy Knit Unisex Jogger

The Cozy Collection just got a fun update: patterns. This is that same, super warm fabric you know and adore, but with a fun twist for the holiday season.

$78
Pullover- SKIMS
$88
Joggers- SKIMS

SKIMS Snow Day Edit

Suede Brooks is wearing SKIMS new Quilted collection three-piece set, surrounded by matching accessories with an aprés ski aesthetic.

$198
Robe- SKIMS
$58
Bra- SKIMS
$24
Thong- SKIMS

SKIMS Cotton Rib Long Sleeve Crop Henley and Cotton Rib Legging

This is just your classic holiday red. This ribbed set will always be in style. The top comes in five colors and the leggings are available in eight colors.

$52
Top- SKIMS
$54
Leggings- SKIMS

SKIMS Bundle Up Edit

LARRAY is wearing a SKIMS unisex PJ Fleece set alongside some toasty props and a pair of SKIMS slippers and a blanket.

$98
Pajamas- SKIMS
$48
Slippers- SKIMS
$98
Blanket- SKIMS

SKIMS Fleece Sleep Set

It wouldn't be the holiday season without some plaid. This gender neutral set is supremely soft and comfortable. It comes in three colors.

$98
SKIMS

SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Sleep Set

This soft pajamas set is a holiday staple, but you'll want to wear these comfortable pajamas all winter long. You can even style the pieces a loungewear with the right shoes and accessories. 

 

$118
SKIMS

SKIMS Logo Pointelle Set

This holiday set is perfect for lounging around at home. It also comes in pink and grey.

$118
SKIMS

SKIMS Kids Logo Pointelle Set

And, of course there's an adorable kids' version of this set.

$58
SKIMS

SKIMS Cotton Duvet Robe and Quilted Slipper

Feel like you're still in bed with this duvet-inspired robe, which also comes in white. There are even some matching slippers.

$198
Robe- SKIMS
$54
Slippers- SKIMS

SKIMS Logo Pointelle Henley Onesie

It doesn't get easier than just throwing on a onesie, right? This one also comes in pink and red.

$128
SKIMS

SKIMS Cozy Knit Pet Sweater

Yes, SKIMS is the pawfect gift for dogs too.

$44
SKIMS

SKIMS Teddy Sherpa Slipper

Treat your feet with these teddy sherpa slippers. They also come in solid black. 

$48
SKIMS

SKIMS Velour Blanket

These velour blankets are decadent and luxuriously soft.

$98
SKIMS

SKIMS Velour Wrap Sleep Set

This sleep set is super luxurious and incredibly soft. There are four colorways to choose from.

 

$148
SKIMS

SKIMS Cozy Knit Unisex Hoodie and Cozy Knit Unisex Jogger

SKIMS' iconic cozy styles are brightening up with this bold, pink hue.

$88
Hoodie- SKIMS
$88
Jogger- SKIMS

SKIMS Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-shirt

These jersey tops are flattering and a total wardrobe staple. There are ten colors to choose from.

$54
SKIMS

SKIMS Fits Everybody Boy Short Pack

This pack of boy shorts is already wrapped and ready for gifting.

$60
SKIMS

SKIMS Cotton Rib Tank Pack

This bundle has ribbed tank tops, which are soft, flattering, and breathable layering pieces. 

 

$88
SKIMS

SKIMS Cotton Rib Boxer Pack

This boxer set makes gifting easy. There's another version with additional colorways to choose from.

 

$88
SKIMS

SKIMS Sport Crew Sock Pack

This bundle of socks is the perfect stocking stuffer.

$44
SKIMS

SKIMS Cozy Knit Unisex Onesie

Simplify your life with this relaxed, oversized onesie from the Cozy collection. It comes in six colors.

 

$128
SKIMS

If you're looking for more celebrity-inspired shopping, check out these gifts under $50 from Oprah's Favorite Things List.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

