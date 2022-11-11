Florence Pugh and Zach Braff Share Sweet Social Media Exchange After Breakup

Don't worry, darling—Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are proving once again that there's no bad blood between them after their breakup.
In fact, after the Scrubs alum, 47, posted on Instagram about a chance to win a Zoom call with him and BFF Donald Faison—with proceeds going to "build specially-designed homes for severely wounded veterans"—the Black Widow actress, 26, commented, "I'm deffo bidding on this."
However, as Braff pointed out in his response to Pugh on Nov. 10, "@florencepugh I'm certain you could get this for free, but it is a very good cause for veterans…"
The social media exchange, which comes three months after Pugh confirmed the duo's breakup, delighted fans on Instagram, with one commenting, "@florencepugh @zachbraff omg swoon keep going."
And after another fan wrote to Braff, "@zachbraff 10 points gryffindor on how you're flirting with @florencepugh here," he replied in a since-deleted comment with a neutral face emoji.
So, while Pugh and Braff—who first sparked romance rumors in 2019—are no longer an item, they appear to be on friendly terms since privately splitting earlier this year.
As the Don't Worry Darling star shared in a cover story for Harper's BAZAAR's September ICONS issue, "We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on."
"We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together," she continued. "So we've done that."