Florence Pugh and Zach Braff Share Sweet Social Media Exchange After Breakup

Watch : Florence Pugh Confirms SPLIT With Zach Braff

Don't worry, darling—Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are proving once again that there's no bad blood between them after their breakup.

In fact, after the Scrubs alum, 47, posted on Instagram about a chance to win a Zoom call with him and BFF Donald Faison—with proceeds going to "build specially-designed homes for severely wounded veterans"—the Black Widow actress, 26, commented, "I'm deffo bidding on this."

However, as Braff pointed out in his response to Pugh on Nov. 10, "@florencepugh I'm certain you could get this for free, but it is a very good cause for veterans…"

The social media exchange, which comes three months after Pugh confirmed the duo's breakup, delighted fans on Instagram, with one commenting, "@florencepugh @zachbraff omg swoon keep going."

And after another fan wrote to Braff, "@zachbraff 10 points gryffindor on how you're flirting with @florencepugh here," he replied in a since-deleted comment with a neutral face emoji.