How Priyanka Chopra and Daughter Malti Are Getting Into the Christmas Spirit Together

Watch : See Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra TWIN With Baby Daughter

This photo is burnin' up for all the right reasons.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her 10-month-old daughter Malti, who she shares with husband Nick Jonas, have already begun to ring in the Christmas season. As seen in a snap shared to Priyanka's Nov. 10 Instagram Story, the actress and her baby girl spent some time curled up by the fireplace in cozy outfits.

The 40-year-old paired the picture with the words, "It's beginning to look a lot like…"

And indeed, it appears it is beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Jonas household, as Priyanka also shared a photo of herself pointing to a decorated Christmas tree in a living room with the caption, "It's up!"

The festive mother-daughter photo is just the latest picture of Malti celebrating her first holidays with her parents. Just last month, Nick shared a look at the family's Diwali celebration, where they all donned matching cream-colored ensembles.