Chili’s Restaurant Trolls Nick Cannon After Abby De La Rosa Confirms He’s Expecting Baby No. 12

There's enough baby back ribs for all 12 babies.

Nick Cannon has an easy choice for his next family outing. After all, Chili's reminded the Wild N' Out star—who was recently confirmed to be expecting his twelfth child—that there's no cap on how many children are served at the restaurant.

"don't worry," the official Chili's Restaurant Twitter wrote on Nov. 10, alongside a tweet about Cannon's latest paternity news, "we don't limit kids meals."

It's only fitting considering Chili's famous campaign, "I want my baby back, baby back, baby back," which promotes the chain's signature barbecue dish.

A day prior to the Chili's tweet, Abby De La Rosa—who shares 16-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion with the Nickelodeon alum—cheekily confirmed on Instagram that Cannon is the father of her third child.