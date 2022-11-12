The Crown Season 5: Fact Checking the Most Dramatic Moments

Watch : The Crown Stars Break Down Filming Infamous Tampongate Scandal

The Crown knows all about controversy.

After all, the critically-acclaimed Netflix drama centered on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II has tackled plenty of salacious royal fodder throughout its first four seasons.

From Princess Anne's relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles to Princess Margaret's overdose, from the reveal of the Queen and Princess Margaret's secret cousins to the monarchy's treatment of Princess Diana, The Crown has certainly never steered away from scandal.

However, season five, which dropped Nov. 9 on Netflix, has managed to stir up more furor than any season that's come before.

On Oct. 16, former UK Prime Minister John Major, played by Jonny Lee Miller in season five, called the new episodes "damaging and malicious fiction" and a "barrel load of nonsense" in an interview with The Mail on Sunday.

Major pointed to one scene in particular, in the season's first episode, in which then-Prince Charles (Dominic West) attempts to convince former PM Major to persuade Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) to abdicate the throne.

The former PM insisted no such conversation ever happened and the scene was written "for no other reason than to provide maximum—and entirely false—dramatic impact."

Days later, on Oct. 19, Oscar winner Dame Judi Dench, seemingly inspired by Major, voiced similar concerns about the validity of The Crown season five.