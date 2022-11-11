Emily Blunt Reveals What Her Daughters Thought About Dad John Krasinski’s The Office

Kids are the harshest critics.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Emily Blunt revealed that she and husband John Krasinski were recently brave enough to open themselves up to criticism from their two daughters: Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6.
"They've seen Mary Poppins and Jungle Cruise," Emily said, "and they've seen some of The Office, which they liked a lot."
Emily starred alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda in 2018's Mary Poppins Returns and with Dwayne Johnson in 2021's Jungle Cruise. John, of course, starred as Jim Halpert on all nine seasons of the beloved NBC sitcom.
While the girls apparently enjoyed the antics of Michael Scott and the rest of the Dunder Mifflin crew, Emily joked that her daughters aren't letting her get a big head.
"They don't really want to watch us on screen," she said. "They've got that ownership of us as parents. It's not they're not like running to see me in a movie, which keeps you humble."
Suffice to say, Hazel and Violet might not be rushing to Prime Video to check out their mom's new show The English—a Western set in the 1890s about a woman looking to avenge the death of her son, premiering on the streamer Nov. 11—but that's not tampering her own excitement.
"I love a Western. I'd never done one," Emily said. "It's such a mythic, exciting story space. I grew up watching Westerns with all that dust and that shimmering heat coming off the screen, and everyone's got swagger and they're cool."
We're sure Hazel and Violet will appreciate it someday.
"The storylines are all about that restoration of justice," Emily teased. "You're like, 'Yeah, go get 'em,' you know? I wanted to be a part of that world for so long, and this was extraordinarily beautiful when I read it."
All six episodes of The English are available to stream Nov. 11 on Prime Video.