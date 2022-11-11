Emily Blunt Reveals What Her Daughters Thought About Dad John Krasinski’s The Office

Watch : Emily Blunt's Kids Keep Her and John Krasinski "Humble"

Kids are the harshest critics.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Emily Blunt revealed that she and husband John Krasinski were recently brave enough to open themselves up to criticism from their two daughters: Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6.

"They've seen Mary Poppins and Jungle Cruise," Emily said, "and they've seen some of The Office, which they liked a lot."

Emily starred alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda in 2018's Mary Poppins Returns and with Dwayne Johnson in 2021's Jungle Cruise. John, of course, starred as Jim Halpert on all nine seasons of the beloved NBC sitcom.

While the girls apparently enjoyed the antics of Michael Scott and the rest of the Dunder Mifflin crew, Emily joked that her daughters aren't letting her get a big head.

"They don't really want to watch us on screen," she said. "They've got that ownership of us as parents. It's not they're not like running to see me in a movie, which keeps you humble."