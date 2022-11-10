Survivor Alum Roger Sexton Dead at 76

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The tribe is saying goodbye to a former Survivor contestant.

Roger Sexton, who appeared on the reality television show's sixth season, passed away on Oct. 26 at age 76 after a "valiant and courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia," his obituary page announced. A lover of nature, Sexton appeared on Survivor in 2002 for the show's taping in the Amazon, where he was the seventh person to be voted out of the competition.

"Confidence, discipline, and determination to succeed were all vital components to Roger's character," his obituary said. "However, the other more challenging aspects of his character eventually prevailed, leading to his eventual demise [on Survivor], but provided lasting memories of the exacerbating force that was Roger."

Season six winner Jenna Morasca reflected on Sexton's passing in a Nov. 9 Instagram post, writing, "Despite the differences we had in the game we are & always will be a family."