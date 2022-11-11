The MixtapE! Presents Joe Jonas, Dixie D'Amelio and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
This Veteran's Day weekend, Joe Jonas and Khalid are honoring America's bravest through the gift of music.
On Nov. 11, the pair released their new song and music video for "Not Alone," which is taken off the soundtrack of the upcoming Korean War-set film, Devotion.
"You're calling out my name / You are not alone," the pair sings in unison. "I'll watch over you / Won't let you go / You've gotta know / You're not alone."
And they're not alone in releasing some must-hear new tracks. So after taking some time to honor military veterans, check out what other artists are here to liven up your weekend.
Julia Michaels—"Sorry to Me Too"
In her new track, the singer and songwriter analyzes a tough split—then issues an empowered apology to herself and moves on with her head held high. "The new music I have coming is me going through the grieving process of a breakup," Julia said. "You'll hear me working out what happened, where it went wrong, trying not to blame myself and getting back to life without this person who I thought would be in it for a really long time."
Joe Jonas and Khalid—"Not Alone"
Featured on the Devotion movie soundtrack, "Not Alone" aims to honor veterans for their service to their families and the country. "I'm very thankful that Joe reached out to me to be a part of this," Khalid told People. "I think that the message is really special...Good vibes, good people, good energy. And I can't wait for you guys to hear the song and see the movie."
Cheat Codes and Russell Dickerson feat. Dixie D'Amelio—"I Remember (Dixie Remix)"
Prepare to welcome Dixie into the country space with a catchy new remix. "I first heard ‘I Remember' on a random playlist in my car," Dixie said. "Before I knew it, I was unintentionally playing the song for everyone around me. I think I fell onto the ground when I got the call that Cheat Codes wanted to do a remix with me. Needless to say, I am so beyond excited about this release."
Kim Petras—"If Jesus Was a Rockstar"
The international pop sensation reflects on finding her own relationship with spirituality after not feeling welcomed by the institution of religion when she was younger. In her latest song, Kim wonders if more people would embrace religion if it embraced them.
Ava Max—"Weapons"
Before her sophomore album Diamonds & Dancefloors arrives Jan. 27, 2023, the pop star is sharing a disco-powered new banger that proves she's "Not Your Barbie Girl."
Nathy Peluso—"Estás Buenismo"
In just a few short hours, the Argentine artist created a rap track that certainly brings the heat. "I found myself with the concept…talking about a guy that I find super sexy," Nathy shared "The fact that there aren't many women singing songs to men, telling them they're hot. But there are a lot of songs the other way around. It's interesting to show that perspective, from a natural side, but also in a satirical and ironic way." Her goal, she surmised, is "to normalize the fact that women can also flirt, say what we're thinking about a person that we like."
Galantis, David Guetta & MNEK—"Damn (You've Got Me Saying)"
Headed to the club this weekend? Make sure to request this collaboration, which features a high-powered crescendo that is sure to ignite dance floors. "After ‘Heartbreak Anthem,' David Guetta and I wanted to team up again for something more house driven," Galantis said. "‘Damn (You've Got Me Saying)' was the perfect storm. It gave us the opportunity to fuse that 2023 sound with early 2000s R&B."
Nas—"Ghetto Reporter"
The rap legend's new album, King's Disease III, is officially out and from the very first track, the Grammy winner proves he's still on top of his game. "King's disease / Most of us catch it at one point or another / But evolve," he raps. "Find a new formula / One that takes everythin' in you to make."
Sia—"12 Nights"
The holiday hits keep coming as Sia celebrates the fifth anniversary of Everyday Is Christmas with a new digital "Snowman Deluxe" edition of the hit holiday album. The body of work includes three new tracks including "12 Nights," which is a perfect countdown song to the magical day.
Happy listening!