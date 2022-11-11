The MixtapE! Presents Joe Jonas, Dixie D'Amelio and More New Music Musts

Watch : Joe Jonas' SWEET Tribute to Sophie Turner After Baby No. 2

This Veteran's Day weekend, Joe Jonas and Khalid are honoring America's bravest through the gift of music.

On Nov. 11, the pair released their new song and music video for "Not Alone," which is taken off the soundtrack of the upcoming Korean War-set film, Devotion.

"You're calling out my name / You are not alone," the pair sings in unison. "I'll watch over you / Won't let you go / You've gotta know / You're not alone."