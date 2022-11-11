WandaVision's Emma Caulfield Teases What to Expect from Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Watch : Kathryn Hahn Shares "Fondness" for "WandaVision"

Chaos is on the horizon.

The highly-anticipated WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos, starring Kathryn Hahn reprising her role as Agatha, is on the cusp of production getting underway, according to another one of its stars.

"I have fittings next week," Emma Caulfield, who reprises her role as Dottie on Agatha: Coven of Chaos, exclusively told E! News at the BoxLunch Gala Honoring Feeding America Nov. 9. "It will be a really great surprise for me to see what I'm doing and how I am. I know nothing. It's a wonderful surprise. I can't wait to see."

Caulfield said she begins filming "next month" and has high hopes for what the spin-off might mean for Dottie.

"I think she could probably level up her personal life a little bit," she said. "I don't know what I am. Maybe I'm fabulous."

While specific details about Agatha: Coven of Chaos remain under Marvel lock and key, Caulfield said she jumped at the chance for another collaboration with both Hahn and WandaVision executive producer Jac Schaeffer.