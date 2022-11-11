Is There Really a Harry Potter TV Show in the Works? HBO Max Says...

HBO Max shared a not-so-magical update regarding a potential Harry Potter series. See what Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max's head of originals, had to say.

By Alyssa Ray Nov 11, 2022 12:31 AMTags
TVHarry PotterHBOCelebrities
Watch: Harry Potter Stars Pay Tribute to Robbie Coltrane

Harry Potter fans shouldn't head to Platform 9 and 3/4 just yet.

Despite previous reports suggesting that a live-action Harry Potter series was in the works at HBO Max, the streaming service has made it clear that they aren't heading back to Hogwarts any time soon. Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max's head of originals, confirmed the news, telling Variety, "We don't have a series in active development right now."

Now, before you drown your sorrows in a butterbeer, Aubrey hinted that HBO Max hasn't ruled out creating additional Harry Potter content. 

"There's nothing like a Harry Potter fan," Aubrey shared, "in terms of their endless appetite for storytelling and new ways of interacting with these characters. So whether it's the reunion or live events or games, we're very much in the business of creating new content for those fans and thinking what to do next."

In short, don't put away your house robes just yet.

photos
The Best Harry Potter Movie Moments Ever

Reports of a new Harry Potter series first dropped in January 2021, when The Hollywood Reporter wrote that HBO Max and its parent company, WarnerMedia, were in "the extremely early stages" of discussing the possibility of bringing J. K. Rowling's magical world to the small screen.

It wouldn't be surprising to see a Harry Potter series end up on HBO Max, as the streamer is the home of both the reunion special, titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, and the Helen Mirren-hosted quiz show, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses.

You can also find the original Harry Potter film franchise, starring Daniel Radcliffe as the titular bespectacled wizard, Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley and Emma Watson as Hermione Granger, on HBO Max.

Warner Bros Pictures/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA Press

All eight Harry Potter films are also available to stream on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Inside the Bizarre Aftermath of Brittany Murphy's Sudden Death

2

Nick Lachey Seemingly Shades Ex Jessica Simpson With Marriage Diss

3
Exclusive

Jason Momoa's Daughter Steals the Show During Red Carpet Interview

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Inside the Bizarre Aftermath of Brittany Murphy's Sudden Death

2

Nick Lachey Seemingly Shades Ex Jessica Simpson With Marriage Diss

3
Exclusive

Jason Momoa's Daughter Steals the Show During Red Carpet Interview

4

Sylvester Stallone Shares Update on Bruce Willis' Health Battle

5

Maren Morris Appears at 2022 CMAs Amid Feud With Brittany Aldean