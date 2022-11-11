Exclusive

Keith Urban Shares Why He Flew Solo to the CMAs Without Wife Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban spoke to E! News about why Nicole Kidman did not join him at the 2022 CMA Awards, following years of joint red carpet appearances.

By Corinne Heller Nov 11, 2022 12:14 AMTags
MusicNicole KidmanExclusivesKeith UrbanCouples
Where's Nicole?

While Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have often made a country music awards show a date night, the musician was flying solo at the 2022 CMA Awards.

So, where was his wife of 16 years? He exclusively told E! News that Kidman wanted to be there but she's away filming in Baltimore. The Big Little Lies actress is co-producing the upcoming Paramount+ spy series, Lioness, with Taylor Sheridan.

"We weren't quite expecting this to happen, but film schedules are unpredictable," Urban said on the red carpet, adding, "She misses being here tonight too."

Lioness stars Zoe Saldaña as the head of a special CIA program of the same name, who trains and leads female undercover operatives to take down terrorists.

Urban told E! News that "it's going to be really wild, this one."

Urban has himself been busy and away from home for part of this year, touring across the United States and Europe. In December, he will perform his final 2022 tour dates in Australia, where he and Kidman grew up.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Sweetest Moments

He will then resume his performances back in the United States in February 2023, when he'll perform in San Antonio, Texas before beginning a Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Meanwhile, Urban is looking forward to spending the holidays in Australia with Kidman and daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 11.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

"We'll stay there for Christmas with our moms and siblings down there and then be back here for the New Year," the country star told E! News. "Go to the beach because it's summer time in Australia."

