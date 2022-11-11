Keith Urban Shares Why He Flew Solo to the CMAs Without Wife Nicole Kidman

Watch : Keith Urban Talks BRAND NEW Las Vegas Residency

Where's Nicole?

While Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have often made a country music awards show a date night, the musician was flying solo at the 2022 CMA Awards.

So, where was his wife of 16 years? He exclusively told E! News that Kidman wanted to be there but she's away filming in Baltimore. The Big Little Lies actress is co-producing the upcoming Paramount+ spy series, Lioness, with Taylor Sheridan.

"We weren't quite expecting this to happen, but film schedules are unpredictable," Urban said on the red carpet, adding, "She misses being here tonight too."

Lioness stars Zoe Saldaña as the head of a special CIA program of the same name, who trains and leads female undercover operatives to take down terrorists.

Urban told E! News that "it's going to be really wild, this one."

Urban has himself been busy and away from home for part of this year, touring across the United States and Europe. In December, he will perform his final 2022 tour dates in Australia, where he and Kidman grew up.