Hilary Duff Slams “Disgusting” Book Publisher for Releasing Aaron Carter's Unfinished Memoir

Watch : Lindsay Lohan Reflects on Memories with Ex Aaron Carter

Hilary Duff is coming clean with her thoughts.

Following fellow Disney alum and ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter's death, the Lizzie McGuire alum slammed his book publisher Ballast Books for announcing its plans to release his unfinished memoir.

"It's really sad that within a week of Aaron's death", she said in a statement obtained by E! News, "there's a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work."

She continued, "To water down Aaron's life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting. In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab."

The tell-all book, titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, was written by Andy Symonds after he spent three years interviewing Aaron, who died at age 34 on Nov. 5. Now, it is set to be released on Nov. 15.