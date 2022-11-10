Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Share Sweet Kiss in Birthday Tribute

Watch : Miranda Lambert Teases "a Lot of Pyro" at Vegas Residency

The cowboy king is celebrating his cowgirl queen.

Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin wished his wife a happy birthday Nov. 10, just a day after the pair stunned on the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet.

"Another year and another birthday. Happy Birthday @mirandalambert," the post read, accompanied by an array of pics of the duo throughout the years. "It's always an honor to be called your husband. You're the most beautiful person inside and out. You have the biggest heart and show it everyday through your love for others and animals."

Brendan concluded his post writing, "Can't wait to celebrate many more. Just wanted to say happy birthday and I love you."

Miranda and the policer officer, who married in 2019, celebrated her birthday eve at the CMAs, where she was nominated for multiple awards and opened the show with a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn alongside Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire.