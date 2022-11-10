Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Share Sweet Kiss in Birthday Tribute

Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin took to Instagram to wish his wife a happy birthday with a slew of photos of the pair: "You’re the most beautiful person inside and out."

By Alexandra Bellusci Nov 10, 2022 11:00 PMTags
BirthdaysCouplesMiranda LambertCelebrities
Watch: Miranda Lambert Teases "a Lot of Pyro" at Vegas Residency

The cowboy king is celebrating his cowgirl queen. 

Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin wished his wife a happy birthday Nov. 10, just a day after the pair stunned on the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet.

"Another year and another birthday. Happy Birthday @mirandalambert," the post read, accompanied by an array of pics of the duo throughout the years. "It's always an honor to be called your husband. You're the most beautiful person inside and out. You have the biggest heart and show it everyday through your love for others and animals."

Brendan concluded his post writing, "Can't wait to celebrate many more. Just wanted to say happy birthday and I love you."

Miranda and the policer officer, who married in 2019, celebrated her birthday eve at the CMAs, where she was nominated for multiple awards and opened the show with a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn alongside Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire.

Watch
Miranda Lambert Teases "a Lot of Pyro" at Vegas Residency

And this isn't the first time the couple posted their date night's out on the 'gram, as Miranda and Brendan attended Broadcast Music, Inc's annual show on Nov. 8, with Miranda writing on Instagram, "Actin up tonight at the @bmi awards with @brendanjmcloughlin."

Back in August, the "Drunk" singer exclusively told E! News that her Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo the Las Vegas Residency is different than past tours because this time, she'll have a taste of home with her.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Inside the Bizarre Aftermath of Brittany Murphy's Sudden Death

2

Nick Lachey Seemingly Shades Ex Jessica Simpson With Marriage Diss

3
Exclusive

Jason Momoa's Daughter Steals the Show During Red Carpet Interview

"We got the schedule figured out where he can come most of the time," Miranda said of Brendan. "We're taking our dogs so it will feel a little more like home too. I'm excited to be in one spot. I've been on a bus since I was 18 years old, so it will be a nice change."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Inside the Bizarre Aftermath of Brittany Murphy's Sudden Death

2

Nick Lachey Seemingly Shades Ex Jessica Simpson With Marriage Diss

3
Exclusive

Jason Momoa's Daughter Steals the Show During Red Carpet Interview

4

Sylvester Stallone Shares Update on Bruce Willis' Health Battle

5

See How Much Birthday Girl Dream Kardashian Has Grown Over the Years