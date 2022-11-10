Mara Brock Akil Is Giving This Beloved Judy Blume Book the Netflix Treatment

Watch : Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

This love is Forever.

Netflix announced Nov. 10 that Judy Blume's iconic 1975 novel Forever is being turned into a show. Forever will be written and executive produced by Mara Brock Akil, who created series like Girlfriends, The Game and Being Mary Jane.

The show, which Netflix said is being "reimagined for a new generation," will focus on two Black teens who are "exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other's firsts."

Clearly, Akil is a Blume fan herself, writing in a press release that she's "honored" to bring one of her "favorite books" to the screen.

"Judy Blume's ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice," she said. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity of a lifetime to partner with a childhood icon and bring this story to my Netflix home, where the idea of your first love being with you Forever is shared with the world through the lens of Black love."