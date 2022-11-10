Why Nicki Minaj Has "Less Fear" Standing Up for Herself After "Years" of Suppressing Opinions

Do we have a problem? If so, Nicki Minaj will speak up.
The "Chun Swae" rapper recently revealed why she has less reservations about saying what's on her mind. It's partially thanks to Nicki's realization that standing up for herself won't cost her career.
"There's always been a level of fear there because this is a business. And the same way people at a nine-to-five can lose their job, and won't be able to pay their bills, an artist can lose their job," Nicki said in an interview for i-D's The Royalty Issue, published online Nov. 9. "I guess there is a little less fear now at this point in my career because I realize that my fans aren't going anywhere. I've paid my dues."
Nicki noted, "If I never rap again, I will still leave this earth as an icon."
Additionally, the 39-year-old came to the decision that she has to "speak up now" despite hypocrisy in the industry.
"I see the hip-hop community praise so many other people for speaking up for themselves, but for some reason they seem to have an issue when I do it," Nicki said. "Once I realized that there's that double standard, I decided I don't give a s--t anymore."
But just because Nicki has gotten to a place where she says what she wants doesn't mean fear is always left at the door. And in fact, there was a point when Nicki wasn't so bold with her words.
"Well, there's a huge misconception with people who come across as outspoken. The misconception is that we're so strong," Nicki shared. "Just because a person fights back, doesn't mean they're not afraid. I have suppressed years' worth of things that I've wanted to say. People have lied about me, and I didn't respond."
But with her new mindset, starships are meant to fly and Nicki is meant to speak her mind.