Giada De Laurentiis Shares Food Hack for Serving Surprise Guests During the Holidays

Giada De Laurentiis' holiday hosting tips will provide some food for thought.
When planning a festive party, the motto tends to be the more the merrier. And while having a full house sounds like a good ol' time, the Italian-American chef noted you don't want to be the host who doesn't have enough food.
Luckily, she shared a genius hack for making sure everyone is served, unexpected plus-ones included.
"For the holidays and Thanksgiving, in particular, I curated a Giadzy box called Everything but the Formaggio," she exclusively told E! News of the kit she offers on her new e-commerce lifestyle platform. Stocked with mini rubata breadsticks, mini lingue crackers, sun-dried tomatoes, cerignola green olives, a set of bowls and more, the kit is one of her top hacks for the party-packed season.
"Because you never know when someone's coming," Giada put it simply. "You can quickly whip this together and you can do it in advance and not have to worry about it."
The Giada at Home star also recommended preparing antipasto boards and her "delicate, but also elegant and sophisticated" Calabrian fig jam crostini this time of year because it's so simple.
"I take Calabrian chili to make it slightly spicy," she revealed, "and the fig jam I get by the Torino area in Northern Italy, and I mix them together and put it over a piece of brie cheese on a piece of crostini and it is so divine."
Antipasto boards also pack an elegant punch with low effort, as Giada pointed out that many of the ingredients she uses (think: olives, honey and crackers) are pantry staples. Not only will it save you a trip to the grocery store, but you can prepare it last minute.
It's insider tips like this that Giada is offering on Giadzy.
"We tell stories about Italian purveyors. We tell my family stories. We have recipes," she said. "We have tips and hacks and we have a marketplace so that when you look at these recipes, you can also get the ingredients."
To that, we'll say bon appétit!