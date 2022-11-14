Giada De Laurentiis Shares Food Hack for Serving Surprise Guests During the Holidays

Watch : Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

Giada De Laurentiis' holiday hosting tips will provide some food for thought.

When planning a festive party, the motto tends to be the more the merrier. And while having a full house sounds like a good ol' time, the Italian-American chef noted you don't want to be the host who doesn't have enough food.

Luckily, she shared a genius hack for making sure everyone is served, unexpected plus-ones included.

"For the holidays and Thanksgiving, in particular, I curated a Giadzy box called Everything but the Formaggio," she exclusively told E! News of the kit she offers on her new e-commerce lifestyle platform. Stocked with mini rubata breadsticks, mini lingue crackers, sun-dried tomatoes, cerignola green olives, a set of bowls and more, the kit is one of her top hacks for the party-packed season.

"Because you never know when someone's coming," Giada put it simply. "You can quickly whip this together and you can do it in advance and not have to worry about it."