Will Ferrell Ends Up With a Complete Stranger in His Lap in Must-See Tonight Show Interview

Will Ferrell's Nov. 11 Tonight Show interview takes an unexpected turn. See the hilarious, unscripted moment involving an audience member in this sneak peek.

By Brett Malec Nov 10, 2022 10:20 PMTags
TVWill FerrellNBCJimmy FallonCelebritiesThe Tonight Showthe tonight show starring jimmy fallonNBCU
Watch: Jimmy Fallon on Raising His Kids to Be Bilingual

Things are getting wild on The Tonight Show.

In a sneak peek at the Nov. 10 episode of Jimmy Fallon's late night show, guest and fellow Saturday Night Live alum Will Ferrell steers the conversation off topic in search of a dangerous four-legged feline in the 30 Rock studio.

"Do we have any Bengal tigers?" Ferrell asks the audience mid-interview, looking around for the wild cat. "No Bengal tigers. I heard a baby Bengal tiger."

The unscripted hilarity continues as Fallon joins in saying, "Where's the baby Bengal tiger? I'll go find it."

Fallon soon returns with a male audience member looking to get in on the fun. The fan then hops into Ferrell's lap, mimes tiger claws with his hands and starts making animal groans.

"Can I borrow one of your pens?" Ferrell asks Fallon, "they love objects." The comedian dangles the pen in front of the stranger on his lap as the man repeatedly meows.

photos
Jimmy Fallon's Kids on The Tonight Show

Fallon cracks with a laugh, "This is how they learn to hunt."

See the hilarious, unscripted moment in the preview below.

Trending Stories

1

Nick Lachey Seemingly Shades Ex Jessica Simpson With Marriage Diss

2
Exclusive

Jason Momoa's Daughter Steals the Show During Red Carpet Interview

3

Fans are Divided Over Cole & Zanab's Love Is Blind Cuties Clip

In addition to Ferrell, the Nov. 10 episode of The Tonight Show features an appearance by Lindsay Lohan and a musical performance from The 1975 starting at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

For all the scoop on your favorite NBC series and stars, check out NBC Insider.

Trending Stories

1

Nick Lachey Seemingly Shades Ex Jessica Simpson With Marriage Diss

2
Exclusive

Jason Momoa's Daughter Steals the Show During Red Carpet Interview

3

Fans are Divided Over Cole & Zanab's Love Is Blind Cuties Clip

4

How Kris Jenner Is Celebrating "Amazing" Corey Gamble on His Birthday

5

Inside the Bizarre Aftermath of Brittany Murphy's Sudden Death