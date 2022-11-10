Will Ferrell Ends Up With a Complete Stranger in His Lap in Must-See Tonight Show Interview

Things are getting wild on The Tonight Show.
In a sneak peek at the Nov. 10 episode of Jimmy Fallon's late night show, guest and fellow Saturday Night Live alum Will Ferrell steers the conversation off topic in search of a dangerous four-legged feline in the 30 Rock studio.
"Do we have any Bengal tigers?" Ferrell asks the audience mid-interview, looking around for the wild cat. "No Bengal tigers. I heard a baby Bengal tiger."
The unscripted hilarity continues as Fallon joins in saying, "Where's the baby Bengal tiger? I'll go find it."
Fallon soon returns with a male audience member looking to get in on the fun. The fan then hops into Ferrell's lap, mimes tiger claws with his hands and starts making animal groans.
"Can I borrow one of your pens?" Ferrell asks Fallon, "they love objects." The comedian dangles the pen in front of the stranger on his lap as the man repeatedly meows.
Fallon cracks with a laugh, "This is how they learn to hunt."
See the hilarious, unscripted moment in the preview below.
In addition to Ferrell, the Nov. 10 episode of The Tonight Show features an appearance by Lindsay Lohan and a musical performance from The 1975 starting at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)