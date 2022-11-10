Gap Just Launched With Amazon Fashion— Here Are the Pieces We're Adding to Our Cart ASAP

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This just in— you can now shop the Gap and Amazon launch! We're talking all the fan-favorite, definitive Gap hoodies, sweatpants, shirts and more with the quick convenience of Amazon Prime.
The launch is defined by color, coziness and the classic Gap logo. They're the looks you know and love, and now you can add them to your Amazon cart. You can shop clothing and accessories for men, women, kids and toddlers right in time for the holiday season, whether you're looking to stock up on winter basics or get ahead on gift shopping.
This Gap and Amazon launch truly has something for everyone. Keep scrolling to check it out for yourself!
GAP Women's Logo Hoodie Hooded Full Zip Sweatshirt
This full zip sweatshirt comes in four different colors and is designed with the classic Gap logo. Wear it with some joggers, leggings or biker shorts for a casual loungewear look or dress it up with some chic outerwear and jeans. Pro tip: get the grey one on sale!
GAP Women's Pull-on Logo Crew Sweatshirt
Add a bit of shine to your loungewear with this pull-on logo crewneck sweater. This sweatshirt comes in various different colors, but this light blue one feels perfect for the winter. The same iconic look with a shimmering twist!
GAP Women's Long Sleeve Turtleneck Shirt
It's the season to rock turtlenecks, and if you feel like you're missing the perfect piece from your winter wardrobe, you can shop this long sleeve turtleneck top in so many different colors. Wear it with denim, slip skirts and your favorite outerwear.
GAP Men's Relaxed Fit Long Sleeve Logo Tee T-Shirt
The Gap and Amazon launch has great picks for men, too. This relaxed fit long-sleeve t-shirt comes in three different colors with the classic Gap logo detailing. It's a must-have piece that will become a favorite from anyone's closet this season.
GAP Women's Tall Size High Rise Straight Fit Denim Jeans
In the market for a new staple pair of jeans? You can get a pair of denim from Gap through the convenience of Amazon Prime! These high-rise jeans are the perfect amount of retro and trendy. Pair it with your favorite Gap sweatshirt for a casual look.
GAP Women's Cotton Turtleneck Sweater
Looking for a thicker turtleneck sweater to beat the cold? These ones from the Gap launch on Amazon are quite literally perfect. Layer under your favorite longline coat and some trousers for a chic ensemble that you can wear everywhere this winter.
GAP Girls' 2-Pack Long Sleeve Logo Tee T-Shirt
The Gap and Amazon collection didn't leave out the kids! Shop the classic Gap look for your little one with this pack of long sleeve logo t-shirts for just $20. There is purple and pink to choose from.
GAP Women's Logo Hoodie Hooded Pull-On Sweatshirt
You can now get the iconic Gap logo hoodie on Amazon! Right now, you can snag the look in three different colors, with sizes ranging from XX-Small through XX-Large. The comfy fleece hoodie can be paired with anything and obviously lounged in all season long.
GAP Women's Logo Sherpa Lined Hooded Sweatshirt
Stay extra cozy and pretty in pink with this sherpa-lined hoodie. It'll keep you cozy and cute all throughout the winter. Be prepared to never want to take it off!
GAP Women's Heritage Logo Short
These logo shorts will become your lounging go-to. You can snag it in so many different colors for just $22 on Amazon. Pair it with the matching zip-up sweater for immaculate loungewear vibes.
GAP Men's 2-Pack Logo Jogger Pants
For the loungewear enthusiast, these jogger pants that come in a pack of two is a must-have. The basic colors and design make them easy and comfortable to wear. Two for $47 is a steal in our books.
GAP Women's Oversized Logo Fleece Jogger Sweatpants
No loungewear collection is complete without a good pair of sweatpants. You can get these sweatpants from Amazon and pair it with the matching sherpa-lined hoodie for a monochrome baby pink moment.
GAP Women's Favorite Long Sleeve V-Neck Tee T-Shirt
This Gap and Amazon launch is the perfect opportunity to stock up on basics and layering pieces for the winter, like this long sleeve v-neck top. It's $20 on Amazon and comes in four different neutral colors that you can style endlessly.
GAP Boys' Short Sleeve Logo Polo Shirt
Style your little ones in the Gap look with this short sleeve polo shirt. You can choose from white or navy blue, both colors detailed with the classic Gap logo.
GAP Women's High Rise Girlfriend Utility Khaki Chino Pants
These khaki pants will become a staple in your closet. Wear it with loafers and a chunky sweater for a cute office look, or pair it with a baby tee and some sneakers for a casual, everyday vibe. You can't go wrong!
GAP Women's Pull-on Logo Crew Sweatshirt
Not only is this understated black Gap sweater super cute and functional, but it's also on sale! You can get the crewneck sweatshirt for $26 and layer it over turtlenecks and pair it with you favorite pair of jeans.
GAP Men's Logo Fleece Hoodie Hooded Sweatshirt
This classic Gap hoodie is comfortable and cozy. It comes in four different colors, and for just $32, we wouldn't blame you if you added more than one or two to your cart.
