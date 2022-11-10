Gap Just Launched With Amazon Fashion— Here Are the Pieces We're Adding to Our Cart ASAP

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

This just in— you can now shop the Gap and Amazon launch! We're talking all the fan-favorite, definitive Gap hoodies, sweatpants, shirts and more with the quick convenience of Amazon Prime.

The launch is defined by color, coziness and the classic Gap logo. They're the looks you know and love, and now you can add them to your Amazon cart. You can shop clothing and accessories for men, women, kids and toddlers right in time for the holiday season, whether you're looking to stock up on winter basics or get ahead on gift shopping.

This Gap and Amazon launch truly has something for everyone. Keep scrolling to check it out for yourself!