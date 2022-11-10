Exclusive

Monique Coleman Teases Her HSMTMTS Cameo Will Be “As Nostalgic as Everyone Expects”

Ahead of her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cameo, Monique Coleman teased what fans can expect—and affirms that the reunion "will not disappoint."

Monique Coleman is heading back to East High. 

The High School Musical star, who played Taylor McKessie, the brainy BFF to Vanessa Hudgens' Gabriella Montez, is teasing her upcoming appearance on season four of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and according to the actress, it is exactly what Wildcat fans have been looking for.

"It will be as nostalgic as everyone expects it to be," Coleman exclusively told E! News at the BoxLunch Gala honoring Feeding America on Nov. 9. "It will not disappoint."

Coleman added that the role is "very, very meta," as she'll be playing a fictional version of herself who is returning to the HSM universe for the fictional High School Musical 4: The Reunion

"It's really like a movie within a movie," she explained. "It's a show within a show, within a show. And so we're playing ourselves and our character. I'm playing myself—a heightened version of myself—as well as coming back as Taylor."

And despite all of those complicated layers, Coleman revealed that the reunion was emotional for the entire returning cast—which includes Corbin BleuLucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh.

"It was so special going back into the gym for the first time because it's not only been 15 fictitious years, but it's also been 15 years in our real lives," she shared. "We've been married, and divorced, and had kids, and it was just so special to be back with everybody."

Though Disney+ has remained tight-lipped about when we'll be getting this reunion, the streamer promised in a Sept. 10 tweet that the fourth season is "to be bigger and better than ever," noting that "It's now or never."

In the meantime, you can catch up on seasons one through three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (plus the original three films) on Disney+ now.

