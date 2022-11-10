Love Is Blind’s Zanab Sets the Record Straight on Those Deepti Comparisons

Don't think for a minute that Zanab Jaffrey was inspired by Deepti Vempati's declaration at the altar.
In the season three finale of Love Is Blind, fans watched Zanab turn down fiancé Cole Barnett and accuse him of ruining her self-confidence. "You have disrespected me. You have insulted me. You have critiqued me," she said at the altar. "And for what it is worth, you have singlehandedly shattered my self-confidence, and I hate that you have had that kind of effect on me."
It rang a bell for fans of the Netflix series, who saw Deepti powerfully "choose myself" and turn down Shake Chatterjee in season two, after he also commented on constants' bodies.
Yet some viewers labeled Zanab as a "villain" trying to have her own Deepti moment on season three. However, Zanab set the record straight on Nov. 10, writing on Instagram that her wedding actually took place before Love Is Blind season two aired in February, meaning that she didn't know what went down at Deepti and Shake's wedding.
As Zanab wrote, "I'm sorry Deepti's wedding was a week before mine, long before you or I knew her story."
But that's not all. After the reunion episode left fans divided over that Cuties scene, Zanab fiercely clapped back at haters with an "apology for the internet."
"I'm sorry you weren't in that relationship. I'm sorry you didn't feel what I felt. I'm sorry we don't have the same triggers," she shared in her post. "I'm sorry me standing up for myself, offended you so greatly. I'm sorry you didn't see all the reasons for what I said. I'm sorry you didn't live that with me. I'm sorry that you don't know me."
She continued by addressing viewers that don't "believe me" when she accused Cole of policing her eating habits on the show.
"I'm sorry you have the time to be a keyboard warrior," Zanab said. "I'm sorry I'm not a paid actress. I'm sorry I can't cry on demand. I'm sorry you feel manipulated, gaslit and played. I'm sorry I'm your villain. I'm sorry I'm your bad guy - I promise you I'm not."
The reality star also noted that she stands by her allegations against Cole. "One thing about me," she said, "I choose my words carefully and I stand by everything I said."
And when it comes to her ex-fiancé, who shed tears while apologizing during the reunion, she wrote in a message to Cole, "I fought for us until I couldn't anymore. I know you know that. I know you know why I said what I said. I know you know what you did. It's ok if you aren't ready to talk about that yet."
To find out more about Cole's reaction to their moment at the altar, read E! News' interview with him here.