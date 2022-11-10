Doja Cat Asks Elon Musk for Help After Changing Twitter Name to “Christmas”

Doja Cat needs to know how to change her Twitter name.
After new Twitter owner Elon Musk changed a policy prohibiting verified accounts from changing their display name, the rapper—whose who has frequently changed her name on the social media platform—found herself left with the festive display name Christmas. Discovering the situation, Doja fired off a series of tweets Nov. 9, asking for assistance.
"Why can't i change my name on here," she wrote in the first tweet, followed by "how do i change it also f--k you elon."
Doja added, "i don't wanna be christmas forever @elon musk please help I've made a mistake."
The "Say So" rapper posted two audio files to her Twitter feed, with the first consisting of a heavy sigh.
"You guys are paying $8 a month to come on here and go to war with people who are not in agreement with who your favorite pop star is," she added in the second message. "You're paying $8 a month to come on here and say shit like 'Bye.' You're coming on here for $8 a month to post porn and then get into an argument. I think I can stop there, ok cool. Bye."
In her final message, Doja simply tweeted "#boob."
However, Elon did eventually address the issue, granting the rapper reprieve from being known as Christmas for the rest of her account's existence. He tweeted back at her final message on Nov. 10, writing, "@DojaCat You should be able to change your name now."
As of this writing Doja hasn't changed her display name yet.
But this isn't the first time the prolific tweeter has used social media to ask some big questions.
Back in Sept. 2021, Doja mourned a discontinued Taco Bell menu item, writing, "I want my f--kin mexican pizza back @tacobell why u quiet?"
That got the attention of the official Twitter account for Taco Bell, which responded, "Doja (writing emoji) wants (writing emoji) Mexican (writing emoji) Pizza (writing emoji)"
Following the exchange, the fast-food company brought back Mexican Pizza in May 2022, proving that when Doja tweets, companies listen.