Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino Reveal Sex of Their Baby

Watch : Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Excited For Baby No. 2

The Jersey Shore isn't ready for this situation.

After much anticipation, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his pregnant wife Lauren Sorrentino announced the sex of their baby, sharing that in just a few short months, the couple will be welcoming a baby girl.

"ITS OFFICIAL, We have a Situation," the MTV star wrote on Instagram Nov. 9. "It's a GIRL. Coming January 2023 #girldad."

In the announcement, Mike was photographed holding his wife's bump as Lauren sported a pink feather boa.

Back in August, Mike and Lauren revealed their 17-month-old son Romeo was gaining a sibling when announcing their pregnancy. Since then, the couple hasn't been able to hide their excitement at an expanding family.

"I always wanted to have about three children but after having my first, I was definitely a little worried," Mike exclusively shared with E! News in August. "Are me and my wife going to be able to handle that? But once my wife was pregnant, we were so excited. We're so excited that the babies are going to be close in age."