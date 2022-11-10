Jennifer Aniston Reveals the Real Reason She Joined Instagram Despite Hating Social Media

Three years after Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram and amassed millions of followers, the Friends alum admitted the social media platform is “torture” for her. Find out why below.

Watch: Jennifer Aniston SLAMS Claims She "Wouldn't Give" Brad Pitt "a Kid"

Jennifer Aniston and Instagram aren't really friends. 

The 53-year-old actress, who joined the social media platform back in 2019, shared her candid thoughts on the app, and revealed what led her to create an account in the first place. "I hate social media," Jennifer told Allure in her December cover story. "I'm not good at it."  

"It's torture for me. The reason I went on Instagram was to launch this line," she explained, referencing her hair-care line, LolaVie. "Then the pandemic hit and we didn't launch. So I was just stuck with being on Instagram. It doesn't come naturally."

Jennifer admitted that she was glad that she wasn't raised with social media in her life like how this generation has been, noting that it can have a negative effect on one's mental health.

"I'm really happy that we got to experience growing up, being a teenager, being in our 20s without this social media aspect," she said. "Look, the internet, great intentions, right? Connect people socially, social networking. It goes back to how young girls feel about themselves, compare and despair.

Jennifer added, "I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s. We needed to stop saying bad shit to ourselves." 

Her confidence is stemmed by thinking forward to her future self, saying, "You're going to be 65 one day and think, I looked f--king great at 53."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jennifer reflected on her "challenging" fertility journey she experienced over the years. "I was trying to get pregnant," she shared. "It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road."

Jennifer went on to share how the public's obsession with whether or not she was pregnant was difficult for her.

"All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard," she continued. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would've given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

Nowadays, she has "zero regrets" over the process, sharing that she actually feels "a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.'"

She noted, "I don't have to think about that anymore."

