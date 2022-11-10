Jennifer Aniston Reveals the Real Reason She Joined Instagram Despite Hating Social Media

Watch : Jennifer Aniston SLAMS Claims She "Wouldn't Give" Brad Pitt "a Kid"

Jennifer Aniston and Instagram aren't really friends.

The 53-year-old actress, who joined the social media platform back in 2019, shared her candid thoughts on the app, and revealed what led her to create an account in the first place. "I hate social media," Jennifer told Allure in her December cover story. "I'm not good at it."

"It's torture for me. The reason I went on Instagram was to launch this line," she explained, referencing her hair-care line, LolaVie. "Then the pandemic hit and we didn't launch. So I was just stuck with being on Instagram. It doesn't come naturally."

Jennifer admitted that she was glad that she wasn't raised with social media in her life like how this generation has been, noting that it can have a negative effect on one's mental health.

"I'm really happy that we got to experience growing up, being a teenager, being in our 20s without this social media aspect," she said. "Look, the internet, great intentions, right? Connect people socially, social networking. It goes back to how young girls feel about themselves, compare and despair.

Jennifer added, "I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s. We needed to stop saying bad shit to ourselves."