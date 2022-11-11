“Keep up With” the Holidays: Shop These 25 Gift Picks From Kardashian-Jenner Brands

Celebrate with presents from brands founded by Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and the rest of the family.

E! Insider Shop, Kardashian/Jenner Gift GuideSKIMS, Children’s Place

No one does a celebration quite like the Kardashian-Jenner family. From those iconic balloon displays to over-the-top flower arrangements, The Kardashians stars always go all out— especially with the gifts. We may not have the same gifting budget, but there are so many presents picks from brands founded by Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall JennerKris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian. With this many entrepreneurs in the family, you can easily knock out your whole holiday shopping list solely with items from their businesses.

Here are some standout gift picks from SKIMS, Kylie Cosmetics, Good American, 818, Grandeza, Safely, and more Kardashian-Jenner brands.

Kardashian-Jenner Gift Picks

Kylie Skin Holiday Collection Snow Pine Candle

A scented holiday candle is always a good idea. This one has notes of pine, Frasier fir, warm golden amber, and vanilla with a 55-hour burn time. The fragrance is stunning and seasonal. 

 

$32
Macy's
$32
Kylie Cosmetics

Good American Belted Puffer Coat

Make a statement and look effortless at the same time with this bright pink puffer coat from Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American.

$229
Good American

SKIMS Knit Robe

The Cozy Collection from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS is next-level comfortable. This fabric is supremely soft, very warm, and the everyday luxury that you deserve. There are so many colors to choose from, you'll want them all.

$128
SKIMS

SKIMS Cozy Knit Blanket

If you love wearing that SKIMS Cozy Collection fabric, you need one of these blankets in your life.

$98
SKIMS

Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection 12 Days Of Kylie Advent Calendar 12-Pc. Set

Self-care is one of the best gifts. Indulge with the products from the 2022 Kylie Cosmetics collection. This bundle has 12 full-size products from Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.

 

$180
Macy's
$180
Nordstrom
$180
Kylie Cosmetics

818 Eight Reserve

You may not get an invite to Kardashian-Jenner celebrations, but you can feel like you're there with some 818 cocktails. This reserve bottle from Kendall's brand also doubles as decorative piece.

$200
Total Wine

boohoo Kourtney Kardashian Barker High Shine Faux Croc Trench Coat

This vinyl coat is pink perfection. Plus, you can go all out, wearing this high-shine style along with the matching pants. This coat also comes in black.

 

$60
boohoo

boohoo Kourtney Kardashian Barker Oversized Blink 182 License T-shirt

This t-shirt inspired by Travis Barker's band Blink-182 is giving rockstar chic, isn't it?

$30
boohoo

Kylie Cosmetics Kris Curetini Undereye Patches

Give your undereyes some love with these cooling, hydrating patches from this Kris and Kylie collab.

$24
Kylie Cosmetics

Grandeza Hot Sauce- 2 Pack

Add some flavor to any meal with Rob's Grandeza Hot Sauce.

$18
Amazon

MOON Toothbrush and Cosmic Gel Toothpaste Bundle

 

This Moon bundle has two soft bristle toothbrushes and toothpaste. The brush's bristles are gentle, yet effective. This toothpaste is is free of SLS, SLES, parabens, artificial flavors, fluoride, and animal products.

$16
Amazon

boohoo Kourtney Kardashian Barker Faux Leather Corset Top

Make your black blazers jealous with this faux leather upgrade from Kourtney's boohoo collaboration. 

$30
boohoo

Safely Clean Hands Kit

Pamper your hands with lotion, soap, and sanitizer bundle from Kris Jenner's brand Safely. 

$28
Safely

Good American Good Knit Beanie, Classic Soft Scarf, and Brushed Boyfriend Shacket

Take your comfort to the next level with these chic winter styles from Khloe's Good American. 

$35
Hat
$55
Scarf
$165
Shacket

SKIMS Cozy Knit Pullover

You don't know true comfort unless you have this super soft pullover in your closet. You'll want one in every color.

$78
SKIMS

SKIMS Slouch Socks

When you're feet are warm, you're warm. These slouchy socks from SKIMS are a gift that you'll enjoy every day. 

$16
SKIMS

SKIMS Soft Lounge Short Sleep Set

These sleep sets are light, comfortable, chic, and incredibly soft. What more could you want?

$108
SKIMS

SKIMS Skims Hotel Slipper

Unfortunately, the SKIMS Hotel is not an actual place, but you can feel like you're lounging in luxury with these slippers from the Hotel Collection.

$48
SKIMS

SKIMS Cozy Beanie

Stay warm, look cute, and hide a bad hair day with one of these Cozy Collection beanies.

$28
SKIMS

Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection Matte Lip Set

There's nothing like a bold, red lip during the holiday season. This shade is a classic red with an eight-hour wear that feels comfortable on your lips.

$29
Nordstrom
$29
Kylie Cosmetics

Kris Lip Crayon Set

These lip crayons from Kris and Kylie's collab have you covered for any occasion. These have a great staying power and the feel soft on my lips. The shades are: 

  • Classic Kris (warm peachy nude)
  • Don't F*ck With Me (warm medium pink)
  • But As Her Manager… (bright red orange)
$32
Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Cosmetics Kendall Lip Crayon Set

Those Kylie Cosmetics lip crayons have an amazing formula that's easy to apply, lasts a long time, and feels hydrating on my lips. The Kendall and Kylie collaboration has three rosy shades.

$32
$22
Kylie Cosmetics

Children's Place Holiday Family Pajamas

Kris, Khloe, True Thompson, and Dream Kardashian starred in a holiday campaign for Children's Place. Channel their coordinated looks with some cute family pajamas.

$3-$24
Amazon
$3-$24
Children's Place

SKKN BY KIM The Basics 3-Piece Bundle

If you want a simple routine, this set has everything you need: cleanser, toner, and moisturizer.

$173
$147
SKKN by Kim

If you're in the mood for some more Kardashian-inspired shopping, Kourtney's on-trend boohoo collaboration has prices starting at $6.

