Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o Makes Fabulous Outfit Change on the Red Carpet

Watch : Lupita Nyong'o Shares How Wakanda Forever Honors Chadwick Boseman

Lupita Nyong'o proved two looks are always better than one.

The Oscar winner made a jaw-dropping appearance at the Mexico premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Nov. 9, dazzling the red carpet in two custom Jonathan Cohen designs.

And while no ensemble was the same, they were both riddled with meaning.

The actress' first look entailed a fiery red gown that enveloped the red carpet with its billowing train, dramatic puffed sleeves and cape-like structure. According to a press release from the fashion label, the larger-than-life piece—fittingly called the "Birth of a Rose"—was "an homage to Lupita and Jonathan's shared Mexican heritage and upbringing."

Lupita then unveiled the edgy black leather dress that had been hiding underneath.

The fierce creation featured a thigh-high slit and harness corset with brass buckles shaped like roses and thorns, which the brand revealed was inspired by Mexican icon Frida Kahlo. Continuing with the floral theme, dozens of petals also adorned the neckline.