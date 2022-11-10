Katy Perry Shares Glimpse Into Morning Routine With Her and Orlando Bloom’s Daughter Daisy

Nothing has Katy Perry more wide awake than starting the day with daughter Daisy.
Despite her around-the-clock busy schedule, the American Idol judge—who was front and center at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn.—shared a glimpse of what the early morning hours are truly like with her 2-year-old, whose dad is fiancé Orlando Bloom.
"She's going to preschool here and there," Katy exclusively told E! News on Nov. 9. "It makes me so happy to take her preschool. I drop her off and I say, ‘Mommy's gonna go. I'll be right back.'"
But of course, Katy's quick stop during school hours isn't just any ol' errand run.
"I'm just gonna go play a quick show in Las Vegas," she joked. "And then I come back and she's asleep. I make her lunch—I cut off the crusts don't worry." The singer also noted that she's usually still "in a full face of makeup, sweating from doing a show."
However, there's no other way she would rather have it. "And then I do it all over the next day," she said. "So, I'm just loving life right now, it's so amazing."
It's also worth noting that the "Wide Awake" singer isn't the only one in her household who knows a thing or two about a face full of makeup—since Daisy is already a big fan.
"She loves the makeup," Katy shared. "I have a makeup bag and she's always pointing at it, like, ‘Bring it down, bring it down.' If I leave her for two minutes with that, it is like a full face."
And as Katy noted, although her fiancé is currently shooting a movie in Budapest, she arrived to the CMA Awards with none other than their baby girl in tow: "Daisy's here and I'm taking her all around Nashville."