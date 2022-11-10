Katy Perry Shares Glimpse Into Morning Routine With Her and Orlando Bloom’s Daughter Daisy

Watch : Katy Perry GUSHES Over Mom Life With Daisy Dove Bloom

Nothing has Katy Perry more wide awake than starting the day with daughter Daisy.



Despite her around-the-clock busy schedule, the American Idol judge—who was front and center at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn.—shared a glimpse of what the early morning hours are truly like with her 2-year-old, whose dad is fiancé Orlando Bloom.



"She's going to preschool here and there," Katy exclusively told E! News on Nov. 9. "It makes me so happy to take her preschool. I drop her off and I say, ‘Mommy's gonna go. I'll be right back.'"



But of course, Katy's quick stop during school hours isn't just any ol' errand run.



"I'm just gonna go play a quick show in Las Vegas," she joked. "And then I come back and she's asleep. I make her lunch—I cut off the crusts don't worry." The singer also noted that she's usually still "in a full face of makeup, sweating from doing a show."