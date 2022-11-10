How Rob Kardashian and Family Are Honoring Dream on Her 6th Birthday

Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner and more Kardashian-Jenners took to social media to wish Dream Kardashian a happy 6th birthday. See their sweet tributes.

Watch: North West Wraps Gifts for Dream Kardashian’s Birthday on TikTok

A Kardashian-Jenner birthday is a always a dream come true.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream officially turned 6 years old on Nov. 10, and several members of the famous family took to social media to send well wishes to the birthday girl.

Rob's Instagram may be filled with photos of his only daughter, but he shared one more in honor of her special day. "Happy Birthday to the sweetest and funniest girl," he captioned a hilarious pic of Dream inside a dinosaur egg. "Daddy will always love you."

Kris Jenner is always on top of her family's Instagram birthday posts, as she posted several adorable pics of herself and her granddaughter, whom she called the "light of our lives."

"You have the most amazing spirit and most adorable personality with so much energy, and you just light up every single room you walk into with such joy," reads Kris' caption. "I love you to the moon and back Dreamy and I thank God for you every single day!!!!"

photos
Dream Kardashian's 5th Birthday Party

Also calling Dream "strong, beautiful inside and out, kind, generous, thoughtful," among many other compliments, Kris ended her birthday message by writing, "I'm so proud of you always and I love you so much!!!!! Lovey xo."

Kim Kardashian celebrated Dream on her Instagram Story by sharing funny videos of them trying out funny filters. "Happy Birthday my beautiful sweet silly dream girl," she captioned a pic with her niece. "I love you soooo much!!!"

Khloe Kardashian earned herself the title of "fun aunt" by surprising Dream with a car full of birthday balloons on her way to school. Sharing a pic of the present on her Instagram Story, she wrote, "This was my birthday girl on the way to school this morning. Lol. Carpool party."

Take a look back at Dream's cutest moments over the years below in honor of her big day.

Instagram
Back to School

Dream was all smiles about beginning the 2022/2023 school year.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Model Status

Just like her famous aunts, Dream knows how to pose for the perfect picture.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Candy Science

Dream out her science skills to the test with a colorful experiment using Skittles and water.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Vacation Relaxation

Dream enjoyed a tropical drink while on Khloe's birthday trip to Turks and Caicos with the family in July.

Instagram
A Star

Dream Kardashian appeared in an ad with Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow and sweetly stole the spotlight. 

Instagram
Good Vibes Only

"Dream and I wish you Peace and love only," Khloe posted in June 2022.

Instagram
Baking Peach Cobbler

Blac Chyna posted a video of her and her daughter baking some peach cobbler in May 2022.

Instagram
Love From Aunt KoKo

Khloe shared this sweet selfie on Nov. 11 following Dream's Barbie birthday party thrown by Rob.

Instagram
Barbie Girl

Rocking a pink and silver Barbie ensemble, Dream adorably posed in the giant photo-op while celebrating her fifth birthday.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Wonder Woman

Dream channels her inner superhero.

Instagram
A Sweet Family Hand-Me-Down

"She found Robert's shirt when Robert was just a child," Rob's January 2021 post read.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Daddy's Wonder Woman

Rob Kardashian shared this photo of his daughter on Instagram in January 2021, writing, "My Queen wanted to be her favorite superhero — WONDER WOMAN — so here she is."

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Dad's Mini-Me

Dream Kardashian looked just like dad Rob Kardashian in this snap from November 2020.

Instagram
Sweet Dream

In July 2020, Rob took to Instagram and shared this sweet smiling pic of his daughter.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Summertime Snack

"Eat up Dreamy bean," Rob wrote for this post.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Sandy Sweetie

"Sand baby," her father penned online.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Scenic View

"See the line where the sky meets the sea?" Rob noted on this picture.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Stylist Dream

"She dressed herself," the caption read on social media. "But she rocking the Dodgers hat let's go"

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Rawr!

Dream rocked the leopard-print trend like no one else!

Instagram
Night, Night!

"Night night," Rob wrote alongside this cute nighttime pic of Dream.

In Costume

Dream on Halloween!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Party Pals

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian celebrates her third birthday alongside Kim Kardashian and Chicago West.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Birthday Love!

"Happy Birthday sweet Dreamy! We all love you so very much!," Rob gushed. "Going through my phone and see so much of you and Saint makes my heart so happy that you all are so close and have each other."

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Happy B-Day, Dream!

Dream celebrated her third birthday in style! On Sunday, Nov. 10, Rob shared a sweet photo series to Instagram that pictured his daughter looking happy as can be on a helicopter ride with her dad. 

Twitter
Play Date

Rob's little girl is all smiles while playing on a jungle gym.

Instagram
Hat's Off

Rob posted a pic of his "little lady" wearing an adorable sun hat by the pool.

Instagram
Bathing Beauties

Dream and cousin True cool off during a hot summer day in August 2019.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Sweet Treat

Dream appreciates the wonders of a good vanilla milkshake. We get it! 

Twitter / Rob Kardashian
Uncle Kanye

"Best picture ever @kimkardashian," Rob tweeted, captioning this sweet photo of his daughter smiling with uncle Kanye West around Father's Day. 

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
BFF Cousins

Dream bonds with cousin True ThompsonKhloe Kardashian's daughter.

photos
View More Photos From Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics
