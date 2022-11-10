Nordstrom Extra 25% Off Clearance Sale: Get a Tory Burch Bag for Over $100 Off & More of the Best Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Nordstrom is one of the many holy grails of shopping. With so many brands to choose from, along with some amazing deals every now and then, you might not know where to start looking. That's where E! comes in to give you the rundown on the best pieces from the Nordstrom extra 25% off clearance items sale.
Right now, you can shop some unreal deals from Nordstrom's clearance section. We're talking select designer finds for over $100 off, the best sweaters from Free People for the winter, UGG slides, faux leather biker jackets for under $30 and more must-have pieces on sale for a limited time.
Keep scrolling for the trendiest finds of the season from Nordstrom!
Ribbed Balloon Sleeve Cotton Blend Sweater
This balloon sleeve sweater would be a great addition to your sweater weather rotation. Wear it with jeans, trousers, slip skirts and more, or layer it with your favorite outerwear. It's currently on sale for $30!
Brushed Hacci Pajamas
It's the season for comfy, cozy pajamas, and if you don't have your go-to pair yet, you can snag this pajama set in so many different colors for just $30 instead of the usual $65 price tag. Cozy szn commence!
Plaid Brushed Shacket
Shackets are the casual, cozy and cute outerwear piece of the season. Snag this BP plaid brushed shacket in two different colors. This autumnal brown one is currently on sale from $69 to $26.
Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
In the market for a new bra that's comfortable and sexy? You can get this underwire contour bra from Nordstrom for only $32 instead of the original $72 price. It comes in so many different colors, too.
Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot
This winter, you're probably going to need a pair of water resistant boots that go with any outfit imaginable. This pair currently on sale for $52 makes for a chic, comfy option.
Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat
Designer on sale, anyone? You can currently snag these Tory Burch ballet flats for over $100 off its original price. Wear them to your upcoming holiday parties, Thanksgiving dinner, the office and just about anywhere else.
Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Add some flair and edge to any outfit with this faux leather biker jacket. Layer it over sweaters, dresses and more for a chic look and prepare for all the compliments to follow. The best part? It's currently on sale for under $30.
Free People My Only Sunshine Sweater
As you probably already know, it's sweater weather! Get prepared for the occasion with this chunky Free People sweater that would pair well with literally anything. Whether you layer it over a slip dress or throw it on with a pair of loose-fitted jeans, you'll look so stylish and feel even more cozy.
Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper
UGG's are the shoe of the season, so when they go on sale, you know you need to act fast. Get these shearling slides for $52 while you still can and lounge in style.
Tory Burch Perry Bombé Mini Bag
You can score this grey and gold-toned Tory Burch crossbody bag for over $100 off its original price, which is a total steal. It will become a quick fave in your everyday bag rotation.
Free People Milo Tunic Sweater
Another perfect sweater to add to your cart... This tunic sweater in grey is currently $67 and totally chic. It's versatile and would pair well with slip skirts, jeans, leather pants and more.
Cutout Turtleneck Sweater
Take your sweater game to the next level with this cutout turtleneck sweater that's currently on sale for $36. It would make a perfect Thanksgiving dinner outfit, especially in this autumnal green shade.
Gender Inclusive Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpants
Any items that are on sale from Alo will be immediately added to my cart, like these straight leg sweatpants that come in four different colors and are currently on sale for $82. They take loungewear to a luxurious level!
Topshop Faux Leather Biker Jacket
If you're in need of winter outerwear, look no further than this Nordstrom sale. You can snag this Topshop faux leather biker jacket for $73. Size up as desired, as it fits on the smaller side!
Topshop Mixed Stitch Longline Cardigan
This longline cardigan is perfect for the winter. Wear it around the house or throw it over a matching set for a cozy and cute outfit for running errands. It comes in petite sizes, too.
Love sales as much as we do? Keep shopping the best ones with this Kate Spade flash deal!