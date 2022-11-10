Lala Kent's Daughter Ocean Hospitalized After "Gasping for Air"

Watch : Lala Kent Sets Record Straight on 50 Cent Relationship at BravoCon 2022

Lala Kent is speaking out about her daughter's recent health scare.

The Vanderpump Rules star shared that she rushed daughter Ocean, whom she shares with ex-fiancée Randall Emmett, to the hospital on Nov. 2 after putting the 20-month-old to bed, explaining she realized "something was wrong" after hearing the baby cry.

"So I go in, and she is gasping for air like she cannot breathe," Lala explained during her Nov. 9 episode of the Give Them Lala podcast. "Here's the thing—I didn't know she was okay, but it was a good sign for me that she was screaming because if she weren't screaming and she really couldn't breathe, I don't know that that would have been possible. I'm no doctor but that put my mind at ease a little bit."

However, after "keeping an eye on her for what seemed like an hour which was really five minutes," Lala, not wanting to take any chances, brought Ocean to Cedar Sinai Hospital.