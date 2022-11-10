Why E! News' Justin Sylvester Would Rather Trade Lives With Kendall Jenner Than Kim Kardashian

Watch : Justin Sylvester and Loni Love's FOOD FIGHT: RECAP (S1, E5)

Justin Sylvester has dreams of joining a particular famous family.

The TV personality is joining fellow co-host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton for the return of E! News on Nov. 14. Ahead of the show's premiere, Justin shared some of his pop culture opinions with fans on Twitter, including which Kardashian-Jenner's shoes he'd love to step into.

"If I could trade lives with one person, famous, for a day, I would have to go with Kendall Jenner," he revealed. "I feel like she gets all of the Kardashian perks without having all the kids."

Her lack of children is why Justin chose the supermodel over his first pick, Kim Kardashian. "It seems like a lot to have four kids, a law degree, an ex-husband," he joked. "So, I'mma take Kendall."

However, Keeping Up With the Kardashians isn't the 36-year-old's reality TV guilty pleasure. Rather, Justin revealed he loves "watching earlier seasons of Housewives," adding, "What I like to do is see how they started, and I like to pinpoint the moment they became rich."