Here's Why the Internet is Divided Over Cole and Zanab's Love Is Blind Cuties Flashback

Love Is Blind: Zanab & Cole REACT to Wedding Day Diss!

Relations between Love Is Blind's Cole and Zanab have quickly soured.

Though the season three finale revealed several shocking moments, none was bigger than producers sharing previously-unseen footage of one moment between the two contestants.

During the reunion, Zanab, who said "I don't" to Cole at the altar, accused her ex of body shaming, noting that she "stopped eating" after he made "daily comments about my face and body" that didn't make it into the show's final cut. During one instance, Zanab claimed Cole stopped her from eating two small Cutie tangerines, after she had previously only eaten "a banana and a teaspoon of peanut butter" that day.

In response, Cole defended himself from these accusations, telling producers to "if you have it, please air it."

At the end of the episode, a black screen popped up, reading, "Zanab & Cole: The Cuties Story." In the previously-unreleased footage, Cole referenced a dinner reservation that couldn't come fast enough before the two began discussing their wedding guest lists and eating a snack. Then, when Zanab began peeling the Cuties, Cole asked, "Are you about to eat two of those?"