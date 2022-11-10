Nick Lachey Seemingly Shades Ex Jessica Simpson With Marriage Diss

Before Nick and Jessica split in the mid-aughts, fans got a front-row peek at their romance with their reality show, MTV's Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. It's an experience that Nick also seemed to reference during the reunion after contestant Cole Barnett expressed regret for appearing on the show.

"Coming from someone who did reality TV," Nick shared. "It's a powerful and very strange and very bizarre thing to see your life on screen."