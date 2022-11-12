Takeoff Honored During Celebration of Life in Atlanta

Watch : Migos Rapper Takeoff's Cause of Death Revealed

Takeoff's fans, friends and family members have come together to honor his legacy.

On Nov. 11, ten days after the 28-year-old Migos rapper died in a fatal shooting in Houston, his loved ones and thousands of fans gathered at Atlanta's State Farm Arena for a celebration of life. Takeoff's uncle Quavo—who was by his side the night he passed—and his cousin Offset, his bandmates, both spoke at the ceremony.

"I love you, dog," Offset said at the event, according to CNN. "I love you."

He told the crowd he hasn't been able to sleep or eat since Takeoff's death and that every time he dozes off, he wakes up hoping the shooting was a terrible dream, according to the outlet. He said, "I wish we could laugh again."

He added that Migos changed the future of music, adding, "You did that, Take."

The memorial event featured a gospel choir, a stage covered in white roses, aerial silk dancers wearing angel outfits and an infinity symbol with Takeoff's signature rocket emblem at its center, the outlet reported. Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams all performed, while Drake gave a eulogy.