How Simu Liu Really Felt About His Shirtless Look for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show

Forget the cinematic universe—there are still moments that are simply out of this world for Simu Liu.



As the Marvel actor reflected on his appearance in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty fashion show (which hit Prime Video on Nov. 9), there was one perfect word that he used to sum up his experience: "Surreal."



"My previous modeling experience included being a stock photo model for $100," he exclusively told E! News at the BoxLunch Gala honoring Feeding America on Nov. 9. "Secondly, and this is modeling in the in the loosest definition, but I was a I was an Abercrombie and Fitch model in Canada at one point. But models are what they called other people who worked at the store."

But as Simu joked, he didn't share all the details of his past modeling with the singer since he "didn't want to lose the job."

"I was very honored to be asked and, and I would like the record to show that I did not demand to be shirtless," he added. "That was just the outfit that was presented to me, okay? I had no choice not to say yes."