The Bold Type’s Katie Stevens Is Pregnant With First Baby

Katie Stevens and Paul DiGiovanni brought a special plus one to the 2022 CMAs.

The Bold Type actress debuted her baby bump on the 2022 Country Music Awards red carpet Nov. 9 alongside husband Paul, revealing the news that they are expecting their first child together.

For the occasion, Paul—who produced the Jordan Davis track "Buy Dirt," which won Song of the Year at the 2022 CMAs ceremony—sported a brown suit. As for Katie, she wore a periwinkle gown adorned with fabric flowers and sequins.

Katie and Paul tied the knot in Nashville, Tenn. back in 2019. And prior to saying "I do," Katie exclusively gave E! News her thoughts on Paul by teasing, "I caught on to a hot man and I'm just like, 'Please never leave me.'"

Around the time of their wedding, Katie looked back on their romance and noted that she knew he was the one early on.