29 Products for People Who Are Always Cold: Heated Lotion Dispensers, Slippers, Toilets, and More

Bring warmth everywhere you go with these must-haves, including microwavable slippers, wearable blankets, and gloves.

E! Insider Shop: Products for People Who Are Always Cold

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you love layering up with cozy sweaters, robes, and blankets, you're not the only one who dreads the cold. If you feel like you can just never get warm, you just need to shop. There are so many affordable, innovative products that will turn up the heat, literally.

From a heated mattress pad to a heated recliner cover, you can turn your favorite furniture into a cozy sanctuary. Or you can bundle up with a SKIMS Cozy robe or a wearable COMFY blanket from Shark Tank. Keep your hands from getting cold with a heated mouse pad warmer or these USB-powered fingerless gloves. There are so many options to choose from. Here are some top picks to warm you up.

Athleta 60% Off Deals: Get a $119 Jumpsuit for $35, $39 Tanks for $9, and More Major Discounts

Warm & Cozy Heated Quilted Recliner Cover with Control

Use this heated cover on your recliner for a toasty experience. It has six heat settings and it comes in three colors. Take things to the next level with a bigger version that's perfect for sofas

$60
HSN
$90
Sofa Cover- HSN

Warm & Cozy Heated Sherpa Mattress Pad

You'll never want to get out of bed if you have this heated, sherpa mattress pad. It is the ultimate indulgence with 10 different heat settings. It's available in three sizes.

$70-$100
HSN

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Marled Stripe Blanket

Barefoot Dreams blankets exceed the hype. Indulge with this plush, luxurious throw blanket while it's on sale. QVC has this in a few colorways.

$130
$75
QVC

True Glow by Conair Heated Lotion Dispenser

Putting cold lotion on is far from enjoyable, especially after a hot shower. This heated lotion dispenser is a simple, yet indulgent self-care essential. It has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$30
$20
Amazon

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer for Coffee and Tea, Portable Cup Warmer for Travel

A Hot cup of coffee can be so comforting. A room temperature cup of coffee? Not so much. Keep your beverage at an optimal temperature with this mug warmer. This product has 31,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$20
$14
Amazon

BrüMate Toddy XL- 32oz 100% Leak Proof Insulated Coffee Mug with Handle & Lid

When you're on the go, keep your beverage warm with this leakproof, insulated travel mug, which comes in many colors. This item has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$40
Amazon

SKIMS Cozy Knit Robe

The fabric from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Cozy Collection is unparalleled. It's so soft and incredibly warm. The robe is one of the staple pieces. I have this in several colors and I will keep getting more as new colorways are released. 

$128
SKIMS

Bedsure Soft Fleece Electric Blanket

Snuggle up with one of these electric blankets. These come in four sizes, eight colors, and they have 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. 

$55
Amazon

Amazon Basics 1500W Ceramic Personal Heater with Adjustable Thermostat

Of course, there's a heater on the list. This one is great for your home or even the office. There are three settings: low, high, and fan only. It even has a handle for easy transport.

This personal heater comes in two colors and it has 17,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$23
$18
Amazon

Suptikes 2 Pack Door Draft Stopper

Stop the draft from getting into your room and put one of these weather-stripping draft guards on your door. All you need to do is measure it, cut off the excess and stick it on. It has a built-in adhesive. This comes in a few colors and has 12,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$14
$10
Amazon

C.C Unisex Cable Knit Winter Warm Anti-Slip Touchscreen Texting Gloves

These touchscreen-compatible gloves allow you to keep your hands warm and text at the same time. There are 100 colors to choose from and they have 11,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$15
Amazon

Achiou Touch Screen Texting Warm Gloves

Here's another option for touchscreen-compatible gloves. There are 14 colors to choose from and these gloves have 28,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$12
$8
Amazon

THE COMFY Original- Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket, Seen On Shark Tank, One Size Fits All

Never lose the comfort of a blanket with this wearable option. If you're a Shark Tank viewer, you're familiar with this one. It comes in a ton of colors and it has 71,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$50
$42
Amazon

ValleyX Heated Computer Mouse Pad Hand Warmer

Make your work day more enjoyable with this plush, heated mouse pad hand warmer.

$26
Amazon

Petyoung Unisex USB Heated Gloves

Here's another workday essential for anyone with cold hands. Plug these heated, fingerless gloves into your laptop for continuous warmth. There are three colors to choose from.

$15
$14
Amazon

Ovente Electric Kettle 1.7 Liter Cordless Hot Water Boiler

This cordless hot water boiler is great for a cup of tea, ramen, or coffee. It comes in five colors and has 24,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$19
$16
Amazon

Berteen Electric Heated Foot Warmers

Unwind after a long day with this electric foot warmer. It has 8 temperature levels, six timers, and it comes with a laundry bag. You can also use this a heating pad on other areas of your body. This product has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$36
$28
Amazon

HotHands Insole Foot Warmers- Up to 9 Hours of Heat

If you want to keep your feet warm on the go, these are a reliable option. These are an essential for tailgates and long walks. This set has 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$48
$24
Amazon

Intelex Warmies Slippers

Treat your feet to some warmth with these microwavable slippers, which also come in cream.

$30
$26
Amazon

ProCiv 16 Packs Eye Masks for Dark Circles and Puffiness Disposable Soothing Headache Relief Dry Eyes, Stress Relief Relief Eye Fatigue Steam Eye Masks

I've been using these heated eye masks for three years. I never run out. They are so relaxing and I am obsessed. I even use them inside out because the heat is warmer that way. I put this on and get about 30-40 minutes of warmth before I fall asleep. 

$20
$15
Amazon

Renpho Eye Massager with Heat, Bluetooth Music Heated Massager for Migraines, Relax and Reduce Eye Strain Dark Circles Eye Bags Dry Eye Improve Sleep

Here's another eye mask that I love. It has heat, it vibrates, it massages, and it's Bluetooth-compatible. I pair it with my phone and listen to my favorite podcast. It has 10,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's available in two colors.

$130
$68
Amazon

HotHands Hand Warmers- Up to 10 Hours of Heat (40 Pairs)

These are a classic, especially for anyone who tailgates or camps. Just take it out of the package and it takes 15-30 minutes to heat up and the warmth lasts for 10 hours, according to the brand. This set has 34,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$28
Amazon

Ocoopa Hand Warmers Rechargeable

Make sure your hands are always toasty with this rechargeable warmer. It comes in a ton of colors and it has 17,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$56
Amazon

American Trends Women's Fall Winter Scarf

Don't underestimate the warmth of a scarf. Wearing one is a total game-changer. This one comes in a ton of colors and it has 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$14
Amazon

Women's Fuzzy Cross Band House Slipper

These fluffy slippers are unbelievably cozy. There are 15 colors to choose from. This style has 19,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$13-$21
Amazon

Degrees by 180s Winter Ear Warmers- Behind-the-Head Adjustable & Foldable Earmuffs

I've had these for about a decade. They keep my ears warm with the bonus of not disturbing my hairstyle. I could not recommend them more. These ear warmers have 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. 

$30
$20
Amazon

LumaWarm Heated Nightlight Toilet Seat

Yes, this one is a splurge. If you're over sitting on a cold toilet seat, this one is heated and has a night light. This model has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$169
$95
Wayfair
$159
$112
Amazon

UGG Classic Ultra Mini

UGG boots are such a classic. They always keep my feet warm and this Ultra Mini style is a fun take on the brand's beloved boots. Plus, there are a ton of colors to choose from.

$140
Zappos
$140
UGG
$84-$170
Amazon

Barefoot Dreams Socks

There are socks, and then there are Barefoot Dreams socks. These are next-level comfortable and warm. 

$11-$21
Amazon

While you're shopping, check out these holiday gift picks from The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown.

