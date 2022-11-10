29 Products for People Who Are Always Cold: Heated Lotion Dispensers, Slippers, Toilets, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you love layering up with cozy sweaters, robes, and blankets, you're not the only one who dreads the cold. If you feel like you can just never get warm, you just need to shop. There are so many affordable, innovative products that will turn up the heat, literally.
From a heated mattress pad to a heated recliner cover, you can turn your favorite furniture into a cozy sanctuary. Or you can bundle up with a SKIMS Cozy robe or a wearable COMFY blanket from Shark Tank. Keep your hands from getting cold with a heated mouse pad warmer or these USB-powered fingerless gloves. There are so many options to choose from. Here are some top picks to warm you up.
Warm & Cozy Heated Quilted Recliner Cover with Control
Use this heated cover on your recliner for a toasty experience. It has six heat settings and it comes in three colors. Take things to the next level with a bigger version that's perfect for sofas
Warm & Cozy Heated Sherpa Mattress Pad
You'll never want to get out of bed if you have this heated, sherpa mattress pad. It is the ultimate indulgence with 10 different heat settings. It's available in three sizes.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Marled Stripe Blanket
Barefoot Dreams blankets exceed the hype. Indulge with this plush, luxurious throw blanket while it's on sale. QVC has this in a few colorways.
True Glow by Conair Heated Lotion Dispenser
Putting cold lotion on is far from enjoyable, especially after a hot shower. This heated lotion dispenser is a simple, yet indulgent self-care essential. It has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer for Coffee and Tea, Portable Cup Warmer for Travel
A Hot cup of coffee can be so comforting. A room temperature cup of coffee? Not so much. Keep your beverage at an optimal temperature with this mug warmer. This product has 31,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BrüMate Toddy XL- 32oz 100% Leak Proof Insulated Coffee Mug with Handle & Lid
When you're on the go, keep your beverage warm with this leakproof, insulated travel mug, which comes in many colors. This item has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Robe
The fabric from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Cozy Collection is unparalleled. It's so soft and incredibly warm. The robe is one of the staple pieces. I have this in several colors and I will keep getting more as new colorways are released.
Bedsure Soft Fleece Electric Blanket
Snuggle up with one of these electric blankets. These come in four sizes, eight colors, and they have 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Basics 1500W Ceramic Personal Heater with Adjustable Thermostat
Of course, there's a heater on the list. This one is great for your home or even the office. There are three settings: low, high, and fan only. It even has a handle for easy transport.
This personal heater comes in two colors and it has 17,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Suptikes 2 Pack Door Draft Stopper
Stop the draft from getting into your room and put one of these weather-stripping draft guards on your door. All you need to do is measure it, cut off the excess and stick it on. It has a built-in adhesive. This comes in a few colors and has 12,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
C.C Unisex Cable Knit Winter Warm Anti-Slip Touchscreen Texting Gloves
These touchscreen-compatible gloves allow you to keep your hands warm and text at the same time. There are 100 colors to choose from and they have 11,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Achiou Touch Screen Texting Warm Gloves
Here's another option for touchscreen-compatible gloves. There are 14 colors to choose from and these gloves have 28,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
THE COMFY Original- Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket, Seen On Shark Tank, One Size Fits All
Never lose the comfort of a blanket with this wearable option. If you're a Shark Tank viewer, you're familiar with this one. It comes in a ton of colors and it has 71,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ValleyX Heated Computer Mouse Pad Hand Warmer
Make your work day more enjoyable with this plush, heated mouse pad hand warmer.
Petyoung Unisex USB Heated Gloves
Here's another workday essential for anyone with cold hands. Plug these heated, fingerless gloves into your laptop for continuous warmth. There are three colors to choose from.
Ovente Electric Kettle 1.7 Liter Cordless Hot Water Boiler
This cordless hot water boiler is great for a cup of tea, ramen, or coffee. It comes in five colors and has 24,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Berteen Electric Heated Foot Warmers
Unwind after a long day with this electric foot warmer. It has 8 temperature levels, six timers, and it comes with a laundry bag. You can also use this a heating pad on other areas of your body. This product has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
HotHands Insole Foot Warmers- Up to 9 Hours of Heat
If you want to keep your feet warm on the go, these are a reliable option. These are an essential for tailgates and long walks. This set has 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Intelex Warmies Slippers
Treat your feet to some warmth with these microwavable slippers, which also come in cream.
ProCiv 16 Packs Eye Masks for Dark Circles and Puffiness Disposable Soothing Headache Relief Dry Eyes, Stress Relief Relief Eye Fatigue Steam Eye Masks
I've been using these heated eye masks for three years. I never run out. They are so relaxing and I am obsessed. I even use them inside out because the heat is warmer that way. I put this on and get about 30-40 minutes of warmth before I fall asleep.
Renpho Eye Massager with Heat, Bluetooth Music Heated Massager for Migraines, Relax and Reduce Eye Strain Dark Circles Eye Bags Dry Eye Improve Sleep
Here's another eye mask that I love. It has heat, it vibrates, it massages, and it's Bluetooth-compatible. I pair it with my phone and listen to my favorite podcast. It has 10,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's available in two colors.
HotHands Hand Warmers- Up to 10 Hours of Heat (40 Pairs)
These are a classic, especially for anyone who tailgates or camps. Just take it out of the package and it takes 15-30 minutes to heat up and the warmth lasts for 10 hours, according to the brand. This set has 34,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ocoopa Hand Warmers Rechargeable
Make sure your hands are always toasty with this rechargeable warmer. It comes in a ton of colors and it has 17,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
American Trends Women's Fall Winter Scarf
Don't underestimate the warmth of a scarf. Wearing one is a total game-changer. This one comes in a ton of colors and it has 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Women's Fuzzy Cross Band House Slipper
These fluffy slippers are unbelievably cozy. There are 15 colors to choose from. This style has 19,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Degrees by 180s Winter Ear Warmers- Behind-the-Head Adjustable & Foldable Earmuffs
I've had these for about a decade. They keep my ears warm with the bonus of not disturbing my hairstyle. I could not recommend them more. These ear warmers have 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
LumaWarm Heated Nightlight Toilet Seat
Yes, this one is a splurge. If you're over sitting on a cold toilet seat, this one is heated and has a night light. This model has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
UGG Classic Ultra Mini
UGG boots are such a classic. They always keep my feet warm and this Ultra Mini style is a fun take on the brand's beloved boots. Plus, there are a ton of colors to choose from.
Barefoot Dreams Socks
There are socks, and then there are Barefoot Dreams socks. These are next-level comfortable and warm.
While you're shopping, check out these holiday gift picks from The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown.