Hardy and Wife Caleigh Ryan's Wild 2022 CMA Awards PDA Will Leave You Blushing

Hardy and Caleigh Ryan certainly turned up the heat on the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet when they tongue kissed in front of photographers. See the wild PDA moments.

By Mike Vulpo Nov 10, 2022 2:10 AM
Watch: CMA Awards 2022: BEST Red Carpet Fashion

Howdy newlyweds!

Less than two weeks after Hardy married Caleigh Ryan in a romantic ceremony, the bride and groom turned heads on the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet for their PDA.

After arriving at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 9, the pair posed for the cameras. But as the photographers snapped away, both Hardy and Caleigh Ryan decided to have some fun by tongue kissing.

While the candid pictures are enough to get fans talking, credit also has to go to the pair's fashion. Caleigh wore a white gown with a matching beaded necklace. As for Hardy, he went for a more casual look with jeans, a gray t-shirt and black blazer.

Country music's biggest night could be a special evening for Hardy. Not only does he get to enjoy the award show by his wife's side, but the "Give Heaven Some Hell" singer could walk away with a trophy for New Artist of the Year. He also will take the stage to perform with Lainey Wilson.

photos
Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Back on Oct. 29, Hardy exchanged vows with Caleigh at Diamond Creek Farms in Nashville. Dierks Bentley, Lauren Alaina, Lindsay Ell, Morgan Wallen and Raelynn were just some of the stars who were able to attend the celebration, which included an after party at Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge Bar.

Sara Kauss/FilmMagic

"Again, the best day of my life," Hardy wrote on Instagram after the ceremony. "Thank you to everyone involved for making this day the most important day of our lives (until we have kids) hehehe."

To see more stars at the 2022 CMA Awards, keep scrolling.

