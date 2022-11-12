Sarah Drew Reveals Why She Doesn't Want to Write an Episode of Grey's Anatomy

Watch : Sarah Drew Talks Christmas Movie & Potential Grey's Anatomy Return

Sarah Drew whipped up a little holiday magic all on her own.

The Grey's Anatomy alum makes her screenwriting debut with Reindeer Games Homecoming, premiering Nov. 12 on Lifetime. Sarah, who also stars in the movie alongside her former Grey's cast mate Justin Bruening, said she came up with the idea while filming another Lifetime movie, 2019's Twinkle All the Way.

So, she decided to run it by the film's producers.

"I pitched it to them assuming that we would hire a writer and go into development or whatever," Sarah exclusively told E! News. "After the pitch, they said, ‘Sarah, you know this world so clearly. We were watching the movie while you're giving the pitch. Like, we see it. And you should just go home and buy [screenwriting software] Final Draft and write it yourself.'"

While it's quite the daunting task for a first-time screenwriter, Sarah was more than up to the challenge, revealing, "I went home and I bought Final Draft and I had my first draft of Reindeer Games in three weeks. I got so completely absorbed in it and it was so much fun. It's such a delightful way to use the creative storytelling brain."