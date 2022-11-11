Find Out How Mythic Quest Handled the Exit of F. Murray Abraham

Watch : How Mythic Quest Deals With F. Murray Abraham's Exit in Season 3

Warning: This article has spoilers for Mythic Quest season three.

Mythic Quest executed the power of the pivot.

The Apple TV+ comedy about a fictional video game studio starring Rob McElhenney, Danny Pudi, Charlotte Nicdao and Jessie Ennis lost a key member of its ensemble cast when F. Murray Abraham, who played head writer C.W. Longbottom, suddenly left the show in between seasons two and three, which premieres Nov. 11.

According to Mythic Quest producer David Hornsby, who also plays David Brittlesbee on the show, it forced everybody to roll with the punches.

"With every season and with every project or show, whether you're in entertainment or whatever business you're in, you can get thrown for a loop with surprises," Hornsby exclusively told E! News. "Nothing stays the same, everything's constantly evolving. In season one, you start off with a certain story and a certain cast. That's constantly evolving, too. Especially if you stick around long enough."

At the time of Abraham's exit, Lionsgate, the studio that produces the show, said in a statement, "F. Murray Abraham will not be returning to season three of Mythic Quest. Beyond that, we do not comment on matters concerning personnel."