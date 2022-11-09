Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck Officially Break Up

Watch : Dixie D'Amelio Confirms Past Breakup With Noah Beck

The clock has tik-toked on Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck's relationship.

"We can confirm that the pair are no longer together," Noah's publicist told The New York Times Nov. 8, adding that Dixie and Noah, who began dating in 2020, "remain close friends."

News of their split comes after Dixie touched on a rough patch in their relationship during the second season of Hulu's The D'Amelio Show.

"We're not really talking right now," Dixie told her parents Heidi D'Amelio and Marc D'Amelio in the Sept. 28 episode, which was filmed months before airing. "We've come to that conclusion that we just shouldn't talk for a little bit, but we're broken up."

After filming wrapped for season two, Dixie denied breakup rumors in August right before the episode aired, noting that she and Noah's relationship was still alive but they don't post about it on social media.

After the episode was released, Dixie exclusively told E! News what keeping her romance off social media has taught her.